S4C commissions third series of hit dating show

S4C has commissioned a third series of popular dating show Amour & Mynydd.

The decision comes in response to the success of the second series of the original format, which concluded on Wednesday night.

In this S4C original, a group of singletons live together in the Amour & Mynydd chalet set against the stunning backdrop of the French Alps, hoping that their love lives will reach new heights.

The first two series are now available to stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, with Welsh and English subtitles.

The second series proved a hit with younger audiences, with early data indicating that more than 60% of the series’ viewers on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer were between 16-45 years old and over a third between 25-34.

There was a positive reception to Amour & Mynydd content on S4C’s social media too with over 2.3 million impressions and 1.2 million video views.

The second series has maintained its TV audience and has seen that figure grow throughout the series.

One viewer commented via S4C’s viewers’ hotline, Gwifren, that it was “great to hear conversational Cymraeg for us dysgu Cymraeg lot”.

Another added: “Any time I see a clip of this program I am hooked”.

S4C’s Chief Executive Geraint Evans said: “It’s clear that S4C audiences, like me, have fallen in love with Amour & Mynydd.

“This format is a prime example of S4C content that generates a buzz, sparks a conversation and raises a smile, particularly among young people, reaching new audiences as we aim to expand our viewing with our content.

“The success of Amour & Mynydd across our digital platforms also proves once again that S4C is More Than a TV Channel.

“Although the chalet’s empty for the time being, it’s a pleasure to announce that we will see another group of Welsh singletons venturing to the Alps to make themselves at home on Amour & Mynydd.”

If you would like to apply for a place in the chalet in the third series of Amour & Mynydd, more information will be available in due course.