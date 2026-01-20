S4C commissions two more series of popular show

S4C has confirmed it has immediately commissioned two further series of a new hit show which only premiered on the channel last month.

Y Cyfweliad (The Interview) is a Welsh version of the series The A-Talks, or The Assembly – a format that has been sold internationally.

In the series, a group of 30 interviewers who are autistic, neurodiverse and/or have learning disabilities question a famous face with no boundaries to what can be asked.

The first series was launched on Boxing Day with the emotional episode of singer Dafydd Iwan.

Since then, former rugby player Mike Phillips and singer and radio presenter Bronwen Lewis have been the subject of open and honest interviews from the group.

The series ends on Tuesday evening with singer and TV presenter Elin Fflur answering questions instead of asking them, as she does on the Heno sofa.

The recommission announcement was made during a screening of the series finale in Blaenau Ffestiniog, where there was an opportunity to celebrate some of the stars of the series, which are the incredible interviewers.

The first series of Y Cyfweliad has performed well across all S4C platforms with a fantastic response from our audiences.

The show’s format is an adaptation of the French series Les Rencontres du Papotin, created by Kiosco TV and Quad Ten and distributed by Can’t Stop Media, launched in 2022 on France 2.

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer said: “The response to this special series has been extraordinary, the warmth towards the interviewers and the characters who are interviewed is astounding.

“As we commission a further two series, we very much look forward to seeing which questions the interviewers will ask next time.

“Even though there’s a different star in the limelight in every episode, the stars who question them shine brightly and have touched the hearts of all our viewers. Thank you so much to them and their families.”

Bethan Griffiths, Cwmni Da’s Chief Executive, added: “We are very pleased to secure not one, but two new series of Y Cyfweliad, after the incredible response to the first, which is testament to the work of the incredible production team.

“It’s a series which brings viewers of all ages together to watch wise journalists asking the questions we all want to ask of some of our nation’s greats, from the light-hearted to the heartfelt.

We can’t wait to find out who’ll be in the hot seat next.”