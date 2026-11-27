Nation.Cymru staff

A new S4C drama tells the story of a factory dispute that kept workers on a picket line for nearly three years and left families relying on donations to get by.

Y Streic Fawr revisits the Friction Dynamics dispute in Caernarfon, tracing its impact on the workers, their families and the wider community. The three-part series begins on 6 December, 25 years after workers first walked out.

Writer Ffion Dafis worked with some of the 86 workers who spent almost three years on the picket line outside the car parts factory. Several former factory workers also appear as extras in the series, which was filmed mainly in and around Caernarfon.

Rhys ap Trefor plays John Davis, one of the campaign’s leaders, who was chosen to represent the workers in court. The actor spoke to Mr Davis and his family while preparing for the role and heard how households shared what they could afford to buy.

“Things like going to the shop to buy food, looking out for buy-one-get-one-free offers and then sharing the free item with someone else. Hearing stories like that made everything feel much more real,” he said.

Mr Davis was on set for a scene in which the actor addressed the other workers from a platform.

“You feel a sense of responsibility to do justice to their experiences,” he said. “When John was on set and I had to stand on a platform, acting as him while addressing the other workers, while he stood to one side listening, it was a very nerve-racking experience.”

Rhodri Trefor plays Tomi Jones, a shop steward who went on to become a full-time officer with the Transport and General Workers’ Union in north Wales. The series also explores divisions within the workforce through Stephen, a young factory worker played by Iwan Garmon who decides against joining the strike.

Responsibility

Garmon said he had known little about the dispute before taking on the role. He used archive material and interviews from the time to prepare and said filming alongside people who remembered the strike had reinforced the cast’s sense of responsibility.

“We were working in the heart of the community and surrounded by people who still remember the events and their impact. We simply wanted to make sure we told the story in a way that did it justice,” he said.

The series was directed by Huw Chiswell and made by Mojo Productions for S4C, with support from Creative Wales.

The first episode airs on S4C at 9pm on 6 December. All three episodes will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from the same date.