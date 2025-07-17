S4C gives front row seat to the Royal Welsh Show

S4C is giving unparalleled coverage of this summer’s Royal Welsh Show – the pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar .

It will all start on Sunday 20 July – the eve of the Show – with Rhagflas Y Sioe (Preview) at 21:00, offering a taste of the feast ahead. From Monday 21 to Thursday 24 July, four live fees will stream on S4C’s digital platforms, bringing the day’s action live from the Main Ring, the North Ring, South Ring and Middle Ring from 8am onwards. It’s all available to watch on @YSioeS4C YouTube channel, @S4Csioe Facebook page and S4C Clic. This year for the first time ever viewers will also be able to rewind the live feed and re-watch the stream on S4C Clic in full again for up to three days (on a computer or laptop), so there’s no need to miss a second of this year’s show. In addition, some of the nation’s favourite presenters will be bringing viewers a taste of all the activities at the maes live on S4C and S4C Clic’s Y Sioe, from 09:00 to 17:00 every day, with English commentary and subtitles available. And if that’s not enough, the channel will also be bringing viewers the day’s news from the show with an evening highlights programme each night on S4C at 21:00.

Honour

Leading this year’s presenting team is Nia Roberts, accompanied by Alun Elidyr, Ifan Jones Evans, Meinir Howells, Aeron Pughe, Hannah Parr and Heledd Cynwal. Heledd will be walking the maes, bringing viewers a taste of all the show has to offer, from music and food to displays and crafts. Ifan Jones Evans returns to our screens in the evening to keep Mari Lövgreen company as they look back at the day’s events. “I remember coming to the show when I was a little boy with my Mam and Dad, and going around to look at all the stalls and all the animals,” says Ifan Jones Evans, a familiar face on S4C and a proud farmer. “We would go every year, just like some people go to the Eisteddfod! So, I would be at the Show every year anyway. And I know it sounds like a cliché, but it’s an honour to present from the show; I truly appreciate the opportunity.”

Strength to strength

Ifan’s favourite competitions at the show are the team of five in the cattle ring, and the nail-biting final in the shearing shed, but he’s keen to add that there’s more to the show than the livestock. “It’s a show for everyone; you don’t need to have a farming background. You’ve got the amazing food village, there’s a stage for bands and artists, and a fantastic horticulture section. Honestly, it’s a wonderful day out for the whole family.” It was announced earlier this year that there would be no poultry section at the Show following cases of bird flu, nor any livestock from England and Scotland due to cases of bluetongue. “Yes, it’s disappointing but there are constant challenges in the agriculture sector, and as an industry we’ve got to adapt and we always do so, and this year’s no different,” says Ifan, who also presents S4C’s countryside series, Cefn Gwlad. “I’m sure we’ll come back stronger; the industry is going from strength to strength. And it’ll be great to see the best of Wales’s livestock go head-to-head. The quality will certainly be as good as ever.” For all the details of the Royal Welsh Show broadcast on S4C, go toS4C.cymru/sioe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

