S4C joins TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland for animated Christmas film

S4C has joined Irish-language broadcaster TG4 and BBC Northern Ireland to commission an animated Christmas film made in Welsh and Irish, the first festive animation commissioned jointly by the three broadcasters.

The film, called Nolig in Welsh and Nollaí in Irish, follows a deer named Nollaig, known as Nollaí, who is hiding a secret. It was produced by Taunt Studios and draws on Irish folklore.

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s content commissioner for children and learners, said the film built on the broadcaster’s relationship with TG4. She welcomed the decision to launch the Welsh and Irish versions on the same day.

“This is a beautiful and endearing animated film which will resonate with so many of our viewers and be a highlight of our festive schedule for Children and families for years to come,” she said.

Máire Uí Choisdealbha, a commissioning editor at TG4, said it was the channel’s first animated Christmas special. Karen Kirby, a commissioning executive at BBC Northern Ireland, described it as the first collaboration of its kind for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Gaeilge.

“Nollaí is a delightful tale of love and belonging, a universal story which can be told in multiple languages and is brilliantly brought to life through the incredible acting talents of the cast, the animation team and musicians,” Ms Kirby said.

Áine Walsh, head of Northern Ireland Screen’s Irish Language Broadcast Fund, said it was the first Irish-language animated Christmas special made in Northern Ireland. The fund supported the production alongside Northern Ireland Screen’s Screen Fund and Irish media regulator Coimisiún na Meán.

The broadcasters announced the film in November 2025. The Welsh version was scheduled for 5.05pm on S4C on 14 December 2025, with the Irish version due on TG4 and Cúla4 at the same time. BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer were scheduled to carry the Irish version from 6.40pm that evening.