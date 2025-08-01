S4C launch Miwsig with first Welsh language immersive reality gig

On the eve of the National Eisteddfod, S4C has launched Miwsig, a brand-new stage for Welsh music. Sharing and celebrating musical talent from across the country, Miwsig will be a dynamic home for contemporary Welsh music.

As S4C shares a first look at Miwsig, it has announced that two series and a vodcast will make up the new provision. Elan Evans – the presenter and DJ from Cardiff will front the new vodcast, Maes Fi, with both Molly Palmer and Ifan Davies guests in the first episode. It’s the DJ from the Valleys, Molly Palmer taking charge of Stwidio 247 – a fresh series that bring the latest from the scene to the screen. And Ifan Siôn Davies, lead singer of band Sŵnami from Dolgellau will be inviting well-known Welsh starts to share their favourite three songs on 3 Cân. To note the launch of Miwsig, S4C will be hosting the first ever Welsh language immersive reality gig on the last Saturday of the National Eisteddfod (9 August) with Dom and Lloyd.

Mission

The event is hosted by immersive live events company Condense and is part of S4C’s research and development project for Media Cymru’s Development Fund, which aims to innovate formats and engage younger viewers. S4C is also part of a wider mission as a Consortium partner for Media Cymru to boost innovation in the screen sector. Anyone can join the gig with the artists who will be performing in an empty studio. Broadcast cameras will capture the performance and release it instantaneously as holograms to users in a virtual space, making use of artificial intelligence. To join the gig and enjoy Dom and Lloyd’s performance, all you need to do is follow a link on www.s4c.cymru/miwsig or a QR code and select an avatar. Dom and Lloyd will also be able to see and interact with the audience. The event is hosted by software development company Condense. You can access the gig from anywhere in the UK, on any phone, tablet or laptop with an internet connection and there is no entry fee.

Showcase

S4C’s Head of Entertainment, Beth Angell said: “We’re excited to launch a new stage for contemporary Welsh music, giving brands and artists a chance to reach wider audiences. Miwsig will showcase the energy, creativity, and diversity of today’s Welsh music scene. “We really wanted to launch Miwsig in a different, modern and accessible way, so why not host the first ever IR gig in Welsh? All you need to do is follow the link or QR code and enjoy the Miwsig.” This will also be Dom and Lloyd’s first ever immersive reality gig since they started performing together in 2017. Dom and Lloyd said: “It’s a great honour to have the chance to do something so groundbreaking that hasn’t been done in Welsh before. We’re really looking forward to the session and hope that lots of people will join us to share the vibe and the fun.” Miwsig’s new content will start broadcasting across S4C’s platforms this autumn. To attend the IR gig, visit www.s4c.cymru/miwsig or follow the QR code below:

