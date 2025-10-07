S4C names new Head of Streaming and Digital

S4C has announced the appointment of Tecwyn Davies as new Head of Streaming and Digital – a key leadership role in delivering the ambitions of S4C’s 2030 strategy: More than a TV Channel.

Tecwyn will lead S4C’s digital strategy as it extends beyond traditional broadcasting, expanding its digital presence and embracing the opportunities to serve diverse audiences across a variety of platforms – confidently moving towards being a digital-first service.

Tecwyn brings a wealth of experience in the digital sector, with a strong track record in building audiences and increasing engagement for some of the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment brands.

With a career spanning roles at the Six Nations Tournament, FIFA, the Premier League, and the Rugby World Cup, he has delivered innovative digital strategies and products that have transformed the way users engage.

Specialising in digital product development, user engagement, and data-driven growth, Tecwyn has overseen the creation of websites, apps, streaming services, and gaming platforms that have reached millions of users worldwide.

Tecwyn is passionate about harnessing technology to bring audiences closer to the action and combines creativity with a commercial focus.

“Progressive digital approach”

Geraint Evans, S4C Chief Executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tecwyn to the team at such a pivotal time in S4C’s evolution as we increasingly focus on streaming and digital platforms in response to significant changes in viewing habits.

The ‘More than a TV Channel’ strategy calls for bold thinking and a progressive digital approach, and Tecwyn brings the vision and experience to help us deliver that.”

Tecwyn Davies added: “It’s a privilege to join S4C at such an exciting time, with the 2030 strategy setting its vision for the future. I am passionate about building digital audiences and ensuring that S4C connects with more people than ever before, celebrating Wales and the Welsh language on every platform. Working alongside such a wonderful team, I can’t wait to get started.”

Tecwyn will start his new role with S4C in December