S4C plan a wealth of programmes to celebrate St David’s Day

S4C will celebrate St David’s Day this year with a full day of special content paying tribute to our country and culture, kicking off with Wales’ answer to Eurovision, Cân i Gymru tonight.

From the thrill of Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) competition to the poetic rhythms of Gwlad Bardd (Wales’ bard) and a fascinating journey through our nation’s history in 24 Awr Newidiodd Gymru (24 hours that changed Wales), there’s something to inspire everyone this St David’s Day. You can celebrate and take pride by watching however and whenever it suits – whether on the big screen or small, on S4C Clic website, or on BBC iPlayer Gwlad Beirdd – A Land of Poets In the documentary Gwlad Bardd on 1 March at 8.30pm, poet Rhys Iorwerth takes us on a journey through Wales’ vibrant poetry scene. Featuring interviews with some of the nation’s most renowned poets, the programme also offers a chance to hear brand new, original works.

Gwlad cantorion – Land of Song Leading us into St David’s Day is Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales competition). Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will bring all the excitement of the event live from Dragon Studios, Bridgend, on Friday, 28 February 2025 at 8.00pm.. Eight songs will compete for the Cân i Gymru title and trophy, a £5,000 prize, and a performing contract. Viewers will get to vote online for their favourite song on the night. Viewers can also join the conversation on social media using #CiG2025. Enwogion o fri – People of stature On 2 March, at 6.45pm, a special St David’s Day edition of Dechrau Canu Dechrau Canmol will offer a glimpse into how the people of Cardiff celebrate Wales’ patron saint. Presenter Rhodri Gomer visits the Welsh capital, where the uplifting hymn singing takes place at St Peter’s Catholic Church. Adventurer Richard Parks embarks on a journey through the defining moments that shaped Welsh history in the new series 24 Awr a Newidiodd Gymru, launching on 4 March. From the death of Prince Llywelyn ap Gruffudd and Owain Glyndŵr’s battle for Welsh independence, to the story of Shirley Bassey and Wales’ first UK Number 1, the series uncovers the events that changed the course of the nation forever. You can watch the first programme of the series at 9.00pm or enjoy it all in five-minute bite-size chunks through a series of 25 short films on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Something for everyone

In Cartrefi Cymru (Homes of Wales) on 5 March at 8.25pm, Aled Samuel and building historian Bethan Scorey step inside some of Wales’ most remarkable homes -from a house that embraces south Wales’ stunning panoramic views to a stylish apartment in Cardiff’s innovative sustainable village. Fans of Cwis Bob Dydd, S4C’s popular daily quiz app, will be thrilled as it returns for another season on 1 March. This time, players will compete for an exciting grand prize – a VIP stay at one of The Celtic Collection’s luxury hotels. Even more prizes will be up for grabs across five additional seasons throughout the year. Once again, the challenge is to answer all the questions correctly as quickly as possible to climb to the top of the leaderboard. Let the competition begin!

