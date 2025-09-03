S4C receives every nomination in the Children’s Programme category from BAFTA Cymru

S4C has received 19 nominations across a wide range of genres in the BAFTA Cymru 2025 shortlist announced earlier this week.

S4C has received every nomination in the Children’s Programme category, with its programmes Deian and Loli (Cwmni Da), Mabinogi-Ogi (Boom Cymru), and Pwysutpam? (Cwmni Da). The series Y Llais (Boom Cymru), which was popular with young people, has been nominated in the Entertainment Programme category. Llond Bol o Sbaen (Cwmni Da) and Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Noel Thomas (Tinopolis) have also been nominated in the Entertainment Programme category.

There are four nominations for the drama series, Cleddau (Blacklight TV), including one for actress Elen Rhys (Actress category), producer Mared Swain in the Breakthrough Cymru category, Dafydd Hunt for his Editing and a nomination in the Sound category. The drama Ar y Ffin (Severn Screen Ltd) has also received two nominations for Best Drama and for Rhys Carter in the Director-Fiction category.

The series Marw Gyda Kris (Ffilmiau Twm Twm) has received two nominations – in the Documentary Series category and a nomination for Kristoffer Hughes in the Presenter category. Bethan Rhys Roberts has been nominated for her presenting work on election programme Etholiad 2024, and Ar Brawf (Darlun) has also received a nomination in the Documentary Series category.

There are two nominations in the News / Current Affairs category: for Newyddion S4C – Neil Foden (BBC Cymru) and Y Byd ar Bedwar – Huw Edwards (ITV). There is also a nomination for Ffa Coffi Pawb! (Ie Ie Productions) in the Editing category.

“Talent and dedication”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “It’s a testament to the talent and dedication of the sector that there are so many nominations from S4C in every genre. I would like to congratulate everyone on their achievement and wish them well. The standard of all the nominations shows the strength of the sector in Wales.”

All S4C programmes that have been nominated for the BAFTA Cymru awards are available to watch on S4C Clic.

The BAFTA Cymru awards ceremony 2025 will be held on 5 October at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.

Full list of S4C nominations

BEST ACTRESS

Elen Rhys – Cleddau

BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU

Mared Swain – Cleddau

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME

Deian a Loli

Mabinogi-Ogi

Pwysutpam?

DIRECTOR – FICTION

Ar y Ffin – Rhys Carter

EDITING

Cleddau – Dafydd Hunt

Ffa Coffi Pawb!

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Llond bol o Sbaen

Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Noel Thomas

Y Llais

FACTUAL SERIES

Ar Brawf

Marw gyda Kris

NEWS / CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAMMES

Newyddion S4C – Neil Foden

Y Byd ar Bedwar – Huw Edwards

PRESENTER

Bethan Rhys Roberts – Etholiad 2024

Kristoffer Hughes – Marw gyda Kris

SOUND

Cleddau

TV DRAMA

Ar y Ffin

The full list of nominations can be viewed here: https://www.bafta.org/media-centre/press-releases/bafta-cymru-awards-2025-nominations-announced/