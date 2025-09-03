S4C receives every nomination in the Children’s Programme category from BAFTA Cymru
S4C has received 19 nominations across a wide range of genres in the BAFTA Cymru 2025 shortlist announced earlier this week.
S4C has received every nomination in the Children’s Programme category, with its programmes Deian and Loli (Cwmni Da), Mabinogi-Ogi (Boom Cymru), and Pwysutpam? (Cwmni Da). The series Y Llais (Boom Cymru), which was popular with young people, has been nominated in the Entertainment Programme category. Llond Bol o Sbaen (Cwmni Da) and Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Noel Thomas (Tinopolis) have also been nominated in the Entertainment Programme category.
There are four nominations for the drama series, Cleddau (Blacklight TV), including one for actress Elen Rhys (Actress category), producer Mared Swain in the Breakthrough Cymru category, Dafydd Hunt for his Editing and a nomination in the Sound category. The drama Ar y Ffin (Severn Screen Ltd) has also received two nominations for Best Drama and for Rhys Carter in the Director-Fiction category.
The series Marw Gyda Kris (Ffilmiau Twm Twm) has received two nominations – in the Documentary Series category and a nomination for Kristoffer Hughes in the Presenter category. Bethan Rhys Roberts has been nominated for her presenting work on election programme Etholiad 2024, and Ar Brawf (Darlun) has also received a nomination in the Documentary Series category.
There are two nominations in the News / Current Affairs category: for Newyddion S4C – Neil Foden (BBC Cymru) and Y Byd ar Bedwar – Huw Edwards (ITV). There is also a nomination for Ffa Coffi Pawb! (Ie Ie Productions) in the Editing category.
“Talent and dedication”
Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, said: “It’s a testament to the talent and dedication of the sector that there are so many nominations from S4C in every genre. I would like to congratulate everyone on their achievement and wish them well. The standard of all the nominations shows the strength of the sector in Wales.”
All S4C programmes that have been nominated for the BAFTA Cymru awards are available to watch on S4C Clic.
The BAFTA Cymru awards ceremony 2025 will be held on 5 October at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.
Full list of S4C nominations
BEST ACTRESS
Elen Rhys – Cleddau
BREAKTHROUGH CYMRU
Mared Swain – Cleddau
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMME
Deian a Loli
Mabinogi-Ogi
Pwysutpam?
DIRECTOR – FICTION
Ar y Ffin – Rhys Carter
EDITING
Cleddau – Dafydd Hunt
Ffa Coffi Pawb!
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
Llond bol o Sbaen
Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Noel Thomas
Y Llais
FACTUAL SERIES
Ar Brawf
Marw gyda Kris
NEWS / CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAMMES
Newyddion S4C – Neil Foden
Y Byd ar Bedwar – Huw Edwards
PRESENTER
Bethan Rhys Roberts – Etholiad 2024
Kristoffer Hughes – Marw gyda Kris
SOUND
Cleddau
TV DRAMA
Ar y Ffin
The full list of nominations can be viewed here: https://www.bafta.org/media-centre/press-releases/bafta-cymru-awards-2025-nominations-announced/
