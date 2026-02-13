S4C releases first look images for the second series of Y Llais to mark Welsh Language Music Day

Ahead of its return in March, S4C has released a first look at the next series of Y Llais to celebrate Welsh Language Music Day.

Y Llais is the Welsh language version of the global, multi award-winning hit TV series The Voice, an ITV Studios format, that was first broadcast on S4C in 2025 and captured the nation’s heart.

The newly released images capture the iconic stage and famous red chairs, as well as the four Coaches who are back once again for the second series – world-famous opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, singer and presenter Bronwen Lewis, singer and record label owner Yws Gwynedd and reggae star and presenter, Aleighcia Scott. BBC Radio 1 DJ and Presenter Sian Eleri is also back to present the series.

This year’s Welsh Language Music Day is celebrating the global rise and cultural impact of Welsh‑language music. Grassroots venues are also playing a central role in the celebrations, with gigs taking place in community spaces across Wales to mark the day.

Coach Yws Gwynedd and owner of record label Côsh Records said: “Welsh Language Music Day is a day to celebrate music of all kinds in Wales and to support artists, labels, and gig organisers across the country.

“And what’s great about Y Llais is that it’s open to everyone – it’s not just for one style or genre. If the voice stands out, that’s what matters.

He added: “Several of the voices that took part in Y Llais last year have gone on to release their own music and enrich the music scene in Wales.

“I can’t wait for everyone at home to see the talent we’ve already seen in the first rounds of Y Llais – it’s going to be a fierce competition again this year!”

Competitors on Y Llais perform facing the backs of the four Coaches, whose chairs only turn if their voice alone earns that all-important approval. Rose Datta from Cardiff was the first winner of Y Llais in 2025 as part of Aleighcia Scott’s team, but who will claim the Y Llais title this year?

The series starts on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer from 8 March.