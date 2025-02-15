S4C search for couples to say ‘I do’ for £5,000

S4C are looking for couples who want to get married in front of the cameras on the new series of ‘Priodas Pum Mil’.

The programme challenges the couple’s family and friends to arrange the wedding with a budget of £5,000.

What better day to launch the search for couples than on St Valentine’s day?

The programme is presented by Emma Walford and Trystan Ellis-Morris.

Emma shared: “Every single programme, and every single couple, have been special.

“It’s more than just a TV programme, we organise the most important day of the couples’ lives and you really don’t want to disappoint anyone.

“The responsibility can bring with it some stress at times, but so far having arranged almost 50 weddings, we’ve had a great run of success.”

New series

The new series will air over Christmas and into the new year, and you can apply to take part online at www.priodas.cymru

The wedding could be traditional or have a theme running through it. The wedding could be held in a chapel or on a beach or even in a Castle. The couple could wear a White dress and a suit and tie, or dress up as film characters!

During the last series of Priodas Pum Mil, we saw Jack and Silvia unite traditions from Silvia’s mother’s home country, Serbia, together with an eco-friendly wedding. There wasn’t any waste at this wedding – from second hand clothes, to electric cars and using their friends dishes. Everybody said how ‘perfect’ the wedding was.

Apply

Emma said: “I would encourage anyone who wants to get married to apply.

“We have so much experience as a team, but we can’t do it without the couple’s family and friends.

“It doesn’t matter if there’s a theme or not, if you want to get married at home, locally, or if you want to venture further afield.”

As a groom said in a recent episode of Priodas Pum Mil when Nia and Geraint from Brynaman got married: “I couldn’t have done this better myself.”

So don’t hesitate, contact www.priodas.cymru.

You can catch up with all the recent Priodas Pum Mil programmes on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

