S4C secures 17 nominations at 2026 Celtic Media Festival

Amelia Jones

In a year with a record number of applications, S4C programmes have received a total of 17 nominations at the 2026 Celtic Media Festival.

The annual festival celebrates and promotes Celtic cultures and languages through television, film, radio and digital media. Broadcasters and production companies from across the Celtic nations, including: Wales, Ireland, Scotland, Cornwall and Brittany who compete across a range of categories recognising excellence in storytelling, production and creativity.

This year’s event will take place in Belfast, bringing together media professionals, creators and broadcasters from across the Celtic regions to showcase their work and share ideas.

Among the S4C content nominated in 2026 is Sgwrs Dan y Loer: Noel Thomas (Tinopolis), which has been shortlisted in the Factual Entertainment category. The programme features a candid conversation with legendary Welsh singer Noel Thomas, exploring his life, music and cultural influence.

Also receiving recognition is Amour & Mynydd (Darlun), nominated in the Entertainment category. The programme follows couples as they embark on the challenge of creating a new life together in rural Wales, blending romance, lifestyle and the beauty of the Welsh landscape.

The feature documentary Gwlad Bardd (Boom Cymru) has been nominated in the Feature Documentary category. The programme explores the tradition of poetry and bardic culture in Wales, highlighting the importance of literature and language in Welsh identity.

In the Live Events category, Llewod v Ariannin (Iris Productions) has also been nominated. The broadcast captured the atmosphere and drama of the international rugby match between the British & Irish Lions and Argentina national rugby union team, bringing viewers live coverage of the high-profile sporting occasion.

Individual talent from Wales has also been recognised. Presenters Chris Roberts (Cwmni Da) and Mari Grug (Tinopolis) have both received nominations in the Presenters category.

Meanwhile, the documentary series Gisda (Tŷ’r Ddraig) has been nominated in the Spirit of the Festival category, which celebrates programmes that reflect the values, culture and identity of Celtic nations.

Llion Iwan, Chief Content Officer at S4C said: “To receive so many nominations in several categories testifies to the wealth of talent in the sector here in Wales, and to the variety of content we provide annually to our viewers.

“The Festival’s nominations are of a consistently high standard, with the best of the creative industries throughout the Celtic countries competing against each other. Congratulations to all the companies that have reached the shortlist and good luck in Belfast.”

The festival will take place from 2-4 June in Belfast. You can find out more here.