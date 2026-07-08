S4C streaming hours reach highest level as new strategy takes hold

Nation Cymru staff

S4C’s streaming hours have reached their highest level with significant growth across its social media, the broadcaster’s annual report reveals.

It comes after S4C announced its new five-year strategy in September – More Than a TV Channel – with transforming to a digital-first broadcaster one of its key pillars.

Monthly viewing hours of S4C content on YouTube, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer has grown by 22% year on year.

Monthly impressions of S4C social media content across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok has increased by 83% to 35.6m. Meanwhile, monthly engagement across all three social media platforms has seen a 47% increase to 1.39m.

S4C has also expanded its digital viewing among Welsh learners, as the reach of S4C Dysgu Cymraeg social media accounts grew by over 50% during the year, with follower numbers on those accounts more than doubling over the same period.

The number of weekly users of the Newyddion S4C news app has also increased.

Among S4C’s content highlights in 2025-26 was Y Cyfweliad, based on the global format Les Rencontres du Papotin, a series where a group of neurodivergent individuals interview various known Welsh faces. The series received consistent praise and achieved one of the highest series appreciation scores in 2025–26. It has since been recommissioned for two further series.

Y Crwydryn proved one of the most popular programmes of the year, with particularly strong on-demand figures for the poetic documentary following the country singer Wil Tân.

Other highlights included the second series of Y Llais, which was one of the few peak-time series on any of the main channels to have more than half its viewers under 45. Dating show Amour & Mynydd, an original format developed for S4C, also built on its previous series, with clips and supporting social media content reaching a young and wide audience.

S4C’s sport broadcasts contributed to expanding digital viewing, with sports programming accounting for 3 of the top 5 on S4C Clic and 7 of S4C’s top 10 on BBC iPlayer.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive said: “We’ve set out ambitious plans at S4C for the next five years as we transition to a digital-first broadcaster, and the figures in the annual report show that we’re already making good progress.

“The increase in streaming hours and engagement across digital platforms highlights the importance of adapting to new viewing habits, and demonstrates S4C’s role in making the Welsh language relevant and vibrant on multiple viewing platforms.”

Delyth Evans, Chair of the S4C Board added: “I am delighted to share the first annual report since my appointment as Chair of the S4C Board and am particularly pleased to see the significant progress we are making in the digital space.

“As a public service broadcaster, it is our duty to deliver for our viewers and meet them where they watch. S4C’s digital growth across the board shows a clear appetite for our content and that our viewers are hungry for more.

“I am grateful to S4C staff and the production sector in Wales for embracing the opportunities digital-first broadcasting affords us and for ensuring that S4C reaches new audiences and expands its viewing with its content.”

View the 2025-26 Annual Report here.