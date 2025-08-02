S4C to broadcast all the excitement of 2025 National Eisteddfod

From competitions to concerts, poetry to gigs, and artwork to performances – S4C will be bringing all the excitement of the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham directly to viewers.

With over 170 hours of coverage across all S4C platforms throughout 2-9 August, there will be something to entertain everyone, regardless of age, who wants to experience the spirit of the Eisteddfod from home.

The S4C presentation team will be on the maes in Is-y-coed will guide audiences through the wide range of activities taking place each morning, afternoon, and evening.

Heledd Cynwal and Tudur Owen will kick off the day with the morning programme, exploring the maes and bringing updates from the Pavilion competitions.

In the afternoon, Nia Roberts will be at the helm in the studio with Lloyd Lewis and Eleri Sion roaming outside.

Evenings will be presented by Trystan Ellis-Morris and Elin Fflur, who will showcase competitions and live performances, while also reviewing the day’s highlights.

Stream

Viewers won’t miss a moment of the Pavilion competitions thanks to a special stream available on S4C Clic and, for the first time, on S4C’s page on BBC iPlayer.

Literary enthusiasts will be able to catch Ymryson y Beirdd (the Poetry Competition) from Tuesday to Friday evenings on the S4C YouTube channel, S4C Clic, and BBC iPlayer.

Daytime and evening programmes will regularly drip into the Babell Lên (Literary Tent), with a special highlights show airing from there at 21:00 on August 28.

Llion Iwan, Chief Content Officer of S4C, said: “As a national broadcaster, we are delighted each year to reflect the energy of our main cultural festival across all platforms, reaching audiences throughout Wales and beyond. The Eisteddfod changes so much every year, and it’s a challenge to reflect the full range of activities.

“This year, there was strong demand for a dedicated programme from the Literary Pavilion, so we’re pleased to broadcast the Poetry Eisteddfod from Tuesday to Friday, alongside highlights in our main programmes.”

Live performance

As usual, the Cymanfa Ganu (Congregational Singing) will take place on the opening Sunday night at 20:00. Reverend Aled Lewis Evans will lead the event, with Ann Atkinson encouraging participation, accompanied by performances from the Eisteddfod Choir.

The full event can be enjoyed in the Y Gymanfa Ganu programme on Sunday, August 3.

On Monday night, August 4, at 21:00, S4C will broadcast the Memorial Concert for Dewi Pws from the Main Stage. Featuring performances by Pedair, Elidir Glyn, Linda Griffiths, Cleif Harpwood, and others, the concert honours the beloved musician and composer who passed away last year.

The festival will close on Saturday night, August 9, with a lively performance by Bwncath, one of Wales’s most popular bands. Their set on the Main Stage will be broadcast live on S4C at 20:30.

Familiar local faces will guide viewers around Wrexham in a preview programme airing Friday night, August 1. Alongside the festival coverage, a special episode of Am Dro Steddfod! will be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

This episode features four stars from the area — Stifyn Parri, Lili Jones, Rolant Prys, and Sian Lloyd — exploring the home of the Eisteddfod.

For those attending the festival, many events will take place at the S4C stand throughout the week.

Monday is dedicated to children, with a special guest making an appearance. Tuesday will feature drama, Wednesday celebrates Welsh learners, Thursday highlights women in sports and music, and Friday focuses on young people and education.

Visitors to the Eisteddfod are welcome to stop by the stand to enjoy the activities.

Read more on the Eisteddfod, and how to visit, here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

