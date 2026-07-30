S4C to broadcast National Eisteddfod across TV and digital platforms

Nation.Cymru staff

S4C will provide extensive television and digital coverage of this year’s National Eisteddfod, with live programmes, exclusive online content and special broadcasts throughout the week-long festival.

The broadcaster will be based at the Garreg Las National Eisteddfod in Llantwd, north Pembrokeshire, bringing viewers coverage of competitions, concerts, performances and events from the Maes across its television channels and digital platforms.

Daily coverage will be fronted by Heledd Cynwal, Elin Llwyd and Tudur Owen in the mornings, Nia Roberts, Lloyd Lewis and Eleri Sion in the afternoons, and Trystan Ellis-Morris and Elin Fflur in the evenings.

Viewers will also be able to watch the Pavilion competitions live through the daily Sedd yn y Pafiliwn stream on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer, while literature programmes from the Babell Lên will be presented each evening by Tudur Owen.

S4C Chief Content Officer Llion Iwan said the aim was to make the festival accessible to audiences wherever they were.

“The Eisteddfod is an opportunity to celebrate everything that makes our culture vibrant and relevant today. This year, S4C will ensure that everyone can be part of the experience, whether on the Maes, on television, or through our digital platforms. We look forward to bringing the stories, talent and excitement of the Garreg Las to audiences across Wales and beyond.”

Among the highlights will be the traditional Cymanfa Ganu on Sunday 2 August and a broadcast of Sefyll ar y Sgwâr, a new musical inspired by the songs of the influential Cardigan band Ail Symudiad, on Monday 3 August.

The broadcaster will also show a special Super Furry Animals concert on Saturday 8 August – marking the band’s first appearance at the National Eisteddfod for 30 years – followed by a repeat of the documentary Ffa Coffi Pawb!, charting the group’s musical roots.

Other programmes moving to the Eisteddfod site during the week include Heno and the current affairs programme Pawb a’i Farn.

Subtitles

For the first time, selected Eisteddfod programmes will feature Welsh-language subtitles as well as English subtitles. The new service will be available on programmes including Croeso i’r Eisteddfod, Sefyll ar y Sgwâr, Y Babell Lên and the Super Furry Animals concert.

Visitors to the festival will also be able to attend a range of events at the S4C stand, including a question-and-answer session with the cast of Cleddau, the launch of a new resource for aspiring journalists, performances by 2026 Cân i Gymru winner Sara Owen and Aleighcia Scott, and an announcement about the 2027 Cân i Gymru competition.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.