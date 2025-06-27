S4C to host semi-final round of judging for 2025 International Emmy Awards

S4C, the public broadcaster and only Welsh language television channel, has been selected as an official host of the Semi-Final Round of Judging for the 2025 International Emmy Awards for the first time ever. The Emmys are one of the most prestigious events recognising excellence in global television programming.

In collaboration with Creative Wales, S4C will oversee the judging in the Kids: Animation category. The exclusive event will take place on 30 June 2025 at the iconic Cardiff Castle, offering a fitting backdrop for this celebration of international creativity in Wales. Jurors have been carefully selected prior to the event. Following the judging session, an evening reception will be held for invited industry leaders, creatives, and dignitaries. Each year, the International Emmy Awards judging process spans three rounds. The preliminary round is held online in the spring, followed by semi-final rounds hosted globally by Academy members during the summer. The final round of judging occurs in October.

Long-standing relationship

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, established in 1969, has been presenting the International Emmy Awards since 1973 to honour outstanding television programming produced outside the United States. Winners in the Kids: Animation category will be announced at the International Emmy Awards,in New York on Monday 24 November. S4C has a long-standing relationship with animation, beginning in 1982 with the Welsh language super hero Superted, which was one of the first ever transmissions on the channel. Two years later, the first series of Y Smyrffs (The Smurfs) aired, a show that has recently returned to the channel. In the late 1980s, S4C commissioned Sam Tân (Fireman Sam), which became a global success. During the 1990s, the broadcaster was involved in producing Tomos a’i Ffrindiau, the Welsh version of Thomas the Tank Engine. In recent years the channel has acquired the Welsh language rights to numerous popular animations, including Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol, Peter Rabbit, Bing, Dragons: Riders of Berk and Dragons: Defenders of Berk and Kung Fu Panda. S4C continues to support original and collaborative projects such as Sol, a co-funded film on child grief produced with partners in Ireland and Scotland, and Li-Ban, an anime co-produced with TG4/Cúla4. It has also commissioned Howie and Hilda, which will debut on YouTube, with support from Creative Wales, aiming to establish a new Welsh IP and brand. S4C is committed to expanding opportunities across all categories, signalling a broader ambition to support and grow the Welsh screen sector both at home and in international markets.

“Momentous occasion”

International Academy member and S4C’s Head of Film and Drama, Gwenllian Gravelle said: “S4C is proud to be building and strengthening our connections with industry colleagues around the world. We really admire the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and their passion for celebrating top-quality television made outside the US. The International Emmys are a fantastic platform for recognising talent, sharing ideas, and connecting with some of the best creatives out there. “It’s a real honour to host such an important category for the first time and a great chance to shine a spotlight on Wales and the amazing talent we have to offer.” Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said: “It is such a momentous occasion for Wales to host the prestigious International Emmy Awards semi-final judging in Cardiff. The Emmy’s are a globally recognised mark of quality for creative talent, and this is a fantastic opportunity to welcome industry leaders who will be working hard to identify the best in Animation in 2025. “Animation has been a part of Wales’ creative identity for a long time – from legendary SuperTed and Fireman Sam to more recent global successes like Y Smyrffs (The Smurfs). Our nation has a proud tradition and bright future in animation, as well as in Film and TV more broadly, and this prestigious event not only celebrates Welsh excellence in the sector but also provides a valuable platform to showcase our country, language, and the world-class creative talent that makes Wales a growing force in international broadcasting. “Through Creative Wales’ Production Fund, we’ve invested over £29million since 2020, generating an expected £358million return to the Welsh economy – that’s £12 for every £1 invested and working with the sector, we are keen to keep building on that success.”

