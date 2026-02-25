S4C Welsh language film to premiere across Wales this summer

S4C’s Welsh-language feature film, Effi o Blaenau will receive a general film release in cinemas across Wales this Summer.

Co-funded by Welsh Government via Creative Wales, the film will receive its World Premiere at the Glasgow Film Festival on March 3 along with a homecoming premiere in Blaenau Ffestiniog just ahead of its release.

Effi o Blaenau will release widely in cinemas across Wales and the UK through MetFilm Distribution on June 19, before being broadcast on S4C, Clic and iPlayer at the end of this year.

The film is an adaptation of Gary Owen’s critically acclaimed play, Iphigenia in Splott, but transported to the wide-open mountainous landscape of Eryri in north Wales.

It is directed by Marc Evans (Mr Burton) and produced by Branwen Cennard (Tarian) in her debut feature. The film follows Effi, a young woman who learns firsthand the personal costs of our societal shortcomings, with a tour-de-force lead performance by up-and-coming actor Leisa Gwenllian (S4C’s Itopia, On the Sea and Sky’s Under Salt Marsh).

It also features Tom Rhys Harries (Netflix’s White Lines, Apple TV’s Suspicion) ahead of his lead role in the new DC Studios film Clayface.

Grappling with her weekly loop of unemployment, clubbing and hangovers, Effi has a chance encounter in a Llandudno nightclub with injured soldier Lee, briefly opening a door to something better. For a moment, Effi glimpses a life she never imagined. The reality that follows is far tougher.

The film has received positive reviews at its Film Hub Wales preview day, with Welsh exhibitors describing it as “atmospheric”, “fantastic” and “grounded in its community.” Another praised its “compelling story and realistic characters”.

S4C’s head of Film and Drama, Gwenllian Gravelle, said:“S4C is proud to support Effi o Blaenau and is grateful to the production team and to Creative Wales for helping to bring it to the big screen in Wales and beyond.

“The film is a cinematic experience that originates from a specific place but resonates emotionally everywhere. Shaped by a strong landscape and details of everyday life, the film transforms the familiar into something moving and epic.”

Minister for Culture, Jack Sargeant, said:”Effi o Blaenau is set against the dramatic backdrop of Blaenau Ffestiniog, with its misty, moody landscapes really adding to Effi’s challenging story.

“Another great benefit of this north Wales production is the economic value and job opportunities that were created locally.

“This film demonstrates what can be achieved when industry partners – in this case S4C – and Creative Wales work together to support ambitious creative projects, giving them every chance of commercial success and reaching global audiences.

“It’s fantastic that Effi o Blaenau has been selected for the Glasgow Film Festival, where it will premiere in front of key decision makers and influencers from across the world’s film industry. What an exciting moment for filmmaking in Wales.”

MetFilm Distribution added:“We are delighted to be spearheading the theatrical release of Effi o Blaenau across the UK. The filmmaking team have produced a faithful and truly cinematic adaption of Gary Owen’s seminal play, anchored by an electric performance from Leisa Gwenllian. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to meet Effi”.