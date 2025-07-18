S4C’S digital viewing at its highest ever

S4C’s viewing hours across its digital platforms are at an all-time high. In its 2024-25 Annual Report the broadcaster notes a 7% increase in viewing across Clic and iPlayer since last year, with 14% of all S4C viewing now taking place across Clic, iPlayer and YouTube.

S4C’s long-term strategy of transforming to digital first seems to be taking hold as it offers more programmes and content on YouTube and social media platforms, and presents dramas in the form of box sets. There has been significant growth in viewing of S4C content on social media, and a 75% increase in engagement with S4C’s main accounts on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. S4C’s digital news service Newyddion S4C goes from strength to strength, with an increase of 28% this year in the number of the service’s pages viewed.

Competition

Against a competitive landscape for all broadcasters, S4C’s weekly reach has maintained consistency across all platforms and is higher in Wales than three years ago. In addition, the figures for ages 45–64 in Wales had increased to 104,000, the highest level for 12 years. Content appreciation levels have also remained high throughout the year, with some programmes achieving appreciation scores above 90. According to its annual image tracking survey, S4C’s public image across Wales has improved again this year – among Welsh- and non-Welsh speakers. The survey shows 75% of Welsh speakers who watch S4C believe it’s a channel that shows contemporary life in Wales, 73% believe that it succeeds in reflecting Wales and its people in all its diversity, and 86% believe that S4C supports the Welsh language through its programmes and content. These figures come during a year of internal transformation and laying solid foundations at S4C as the broadcaster welcomes new leaders including the Chair (Delyth Evans), Chief Executive (Geraint Evans) and Chief Content Officer (Llion Iwan). The new team are continuing the cultural and governmental work that began under the wing of their temporary predecessors, Guto Bebb (Chair) and Sioned Wiliam (Chief Executive).

Drama

In terms of content, drama has once again been central to the channel’s offer, with Cleddau becoming S4C’s most popular series ever on iPlayer. New formats Marw with Kris and Cyfrinachau’r Llyfrgell have won awards and succeeded in attracting the interest and appreciation of different audiences, while Amour a Mynydd and Y Llais have proved exceptionally successful among younger audiences, with more than half of both series’ audiences under 45 years of age. Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, said: “It is a privilege to present my first report as Chief Executive of S4C at the end of a year in which we have developed our offer and service to viewers, expanded our presence on digital platforms and reinforced our internal identity and ways of working.” Delyth Evans, Chairman of S4C, said: “I am proud that the organisation has continued to work closely with our partners in the production sector during this reporting period, providing quality content that inspires and reflects Wales. I look forward to building on this success.” Link to the Annual Report: https://media.cms.v3.s4c.cymru/media/media_assets/f7d13ec8-06de-4704-b02f-8459938d0610.pdf

