S4C’s popular quiz app back for a new season

Cwis Bob Dydd, the addictive daily quiz app from S4C, is back with a brand-new season starting 3 May.

The season will run until 31 May, with another season kicking off on 5 July, lasting two months. Although the next term ends within the month, it’s possible to play the Cwis throughout the year. The app allows you to organise your own game, with the option to compete against your family and friends during time between the main seasons. Since launching in 2022, Cwis Bob Dydd has challenged thousands of players across Wales and beyond, offering daily excitement, regular prizes, and a grand seasonal prize for one lucky contestant. All you have to do is answer 10 questions a day as quickly and accurately as possible to climb the leaderboard.

Unique

Anne Jones from Llanarth, Ceredigion is the most recent winner of the Cwis for last season. Anne was thrilled to have won for the first time ever. Anne said one of the highlights of her day is being able to play the Cwis at the same time as her husband. The prize Anne was so fortunate to win was a relaxing VIP break courtesy of The Celtic Collection. Next season’s top prize is a one-year subscription to Coaltown’s coffee pods and an Opal coffee machine to use them. And there are weekly prizes of special coffee brewing kits to be won too. What sets Cwis Bob Dydd apart is that every quiz is completely unique. No two players get the same questions, making it a fair and fresh challenge each day. The scoring system combines speed and accuracy, so it’s not just about knowing the answers—it’s about thinking fast.

Language engagement

“I’m proud that there are over 25,000 registered users so far and more than two thousand groups” says Iwan England, S4C’s Head of Unscripted. “The app has not only entertained but also helped Welsh learners engage with the language in a fun and accessible way.” Previous winners include Michaela Carrington from Crickhowell, Powys, who drove away with a car for a year after topping the 2023 leaderboard, and Llyr Evans from Kidwelly, who won a dream holiday for four in the French Alps. Download the app now—just search for “Cwis” on iOS or Android, and start climbing the ranks today. More information here: Cwis Bob Dydd | S4C

