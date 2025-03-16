S4C’s prison drama Bariau returns for second season

S4C’s gritty crime drama Bariau is returning for a second season early next month.

Set within the harsh confines of a contemporary adult male prison, the first series received rave reviews from critics who described it as ’thrilling’ and ‘dark’.

First broadcast on S4C in January 2024, it received two BAFTA Cymru nominations—one for series producer Alaw Llewelyn Roberts and another for Annes Elwy, who won best actress.

Testimonies

Based on testimonies from real-life prisoners and prison guards, Bariau explores the complex interplay between its central characters on both sides of the law – highlighting the profound impact of the decisions they make on themselves and those around them.

The new series is also introducing new characters into the mix, with Waterloo Road’s Alicia Forde and Sion Alun Davies joining the cast as prison guards Chloe and Simon.

Meanwhile, Hijinx actor Wiliam Young portrays inmate Jac, and Ian Puleston-Davies joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Gwion Tegid returns as prison top dog Barry Hardy and Rolant Prys has been confirmed to reprise the role of prison warden Ned.

Doctor Who’s Glyn Prichard is also back as fragile inmate Peter and Iwan Garmon appears once again as Barry’s brother Dale.

The six-part series will be shown on S4C, starting on Sunday 13th April, 9pm, and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and S4C Clic as a boxset.

