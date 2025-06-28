Sain shares new collection of songs from Dewi Pws

Iconic Welsh label, Sain, has released a new collection of 50 songs composed by Dewi Pws and performed by Tebot Piws, Edward H Dafis, Huw Jones, Heather Jones, Mochyn ‘Apus, Linda Griffiths, Mynediad am Ddim and Dewi.

Dewi Pws, the actor, musician and comedian, is also regarded as one of the most prolific and well respected composers of Welsh contemporary songs. In this collection, the label celebrates his many renowned and popular songs, performed by Dewi, the groups of which he was a member, as well as many of his close friends.

From the early 70s Dewi was composing music. His first songs came to the fore through the quirky folk group Tebot Piws, with melodic ballad songs such as ‘Lleucu Llwyd’ and ‘Nwy yn y Nen’ as popular today as they were back then.

Humour

Humour was prominent in Dewi’s songs from the start, and audiences revelled in hearing the lively ‘Godro’r Fuwch’ and repeatedly sang the chorus to ‘Mae rhywun Wedi Dwyn fy Nhrwyn’ at many a wild and lively noson lawen at a time when there was a real feeling of change in Welsh popular music.

Tebot Piws and their songs were definitely leading the way in this new Welsh musical journey.

In 1973, rock group Edward H Dafis first performed their energising music to audiences at the National Eisteddfod in Rhuthun at a concert arranged by The Welsh Language Society.

Their powerful and noisy performance of Dewi’s song, ‘Cân y Stiwdants’, certainly made an impact and shook the old noson lawen establishment to the core.

There was a new wave of Welsh pop music crashing on these shores, and Dewi composed many a hit song for the legendary group, including ‘Mynydd Gelli Wastad’, ‘Neb ar Ôl’, ‘Ti’, ‘Hi Yw’ and ‘Gwrandewch’.

In all his songs he also shows us that he is a poet with a direct and sincere style – whether it be serious and contemplative or witty and entertaining in nature.

Experimentation

A new period of experimenting with music and composing came in 1983 when Dewi formed the theatrical rock band Mochyn ‘Apus with Dyfed Thomas, Tich Gwilym, Dafydd Pierce and Dai Watkins.

They co-wrote the songs which varied in theme, from mellow love songs to political and satirical songs, all yet again displaying Dewi’s love for breaking new ground through his music.

‘Dŵr, Halen a Thân’ was composed and recorded by Dewi for the Adfer movement record, ‘Lleisiau’, and reflects on life and death, a theme which is also found in the song ‘Ysbrydion’, performed on this collection by Dewi’s friend, Linda Griffiths.

Dewi’s tribute songs to departed friends Tich Gwilym, Alun ‘Sbardun’ Huws and Meredydd Evans display sincerity and warmth, and as a complete contrast Dewi’s playful, jocular, almost brash style is at its best in songs such as ‘Os’ and ‘M.O.M.Ff.G’.

His most recent songs include two to promote the Yes Cymru campaign, songs which fully display his passion and tireless devotion to his country.

Over a period of more than 50 years and through 50 songs originally released on Sain, Labelabel, Fflach, Cerddoriaeth Cyfryngol Cymreig and Recordiau Adfer, this collection is a chance to thank Dewi for all his songs, and to celebrate the talents of a musician who gave us so much.

Stream Caneuon Dewi Pws via your preferred platform here.

