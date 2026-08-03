Sali Mali to return to S4C after over 20 years

The iconic Welsh children’s character Sali Mali will return to S4C in 2027 for her first live action series in over two decades.

The news was announced at the National Eisteddfod in Llantood, near Cardigan, today (Monday, 3 August).

The process of finding a new actress to step into Sali Mali’s shoes has begun in earnest, with the casting booth open at the Eisteddfod between 11am and 1pm, and from 2pm to 4pm, from Tuesday, 4 August, to Friday, 7 August.

The character was originally created by Mary Vaughan Jones for a series of children’s books, which began with ‘Sali Mali’ in 1969.

Sali first appeared on S4C in the series Caffi Sali Mali in 1994, with Rebecca Harries in the role, but the animated Sali Mali series wasn’t broadcast on S4C until 2000.

Rhys Ifans narrated the animation and Cerys Matthews sang the title song, with the most recent animated episodes airing in 2021.

The last time Sali Mali appeared in a live action series was between 2004 and 2007, when she starred in the series Pentre Bach, along with her friends including Jac y Jwc and Jini.

Reflecting on her time as Sali Mali, Rebecca Harries said: “I am delighted to hear that Sali Mali is returning to entertain Wales’s children and their families and to keep them company once again.

“Being her friend for so long was a privilege and was one of my career’s greatest pleasures. I had the opportunity to meet children all over Wales and make best friends at work.

“Good luck to all the new crew, you’ll work very hard, but it will be worth it. And to the new Sali Mali…enjoy every second of the orange, embrace everything that comes your way – it’s an exciting ride.”

Sioned Geraint, S4C’s Commissioner for Children and Welsh Learners, said: “From the original books to the TV series, Sali Mali has played a part in the formative years of generations of Welsh children.

“20 years since Pentre Bach came to an end, many children who grew up watching Sali Mali are now parents themselves, and I’m sure they’ll be delighted to see her return to S4C to entertain their children, too.”

Llion Iwan, S4C’s Chief Content Officer, added: “When it comes to iconic characters on S4C, there’s few more iconic than Sali Mali.

“To many of us, Sali Mali’s return will be like catching up with an old friend. But for a generation of children, this will be their first encounter with Sali Mali and it’s incredibly exciting that someone will have the opportunity to make this role their own.

“I know that Sali Mali will be one of Cyw’s most prominent friends in the years to come and I look forward to watching her latest adventures.”

Mojo Productions will produce the new Sali Mali series for S4C.

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