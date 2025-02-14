Sara Davies shares new track this Valentine’s Day

Welsh singer songwriter, Sara Davies has released her latest single, Hold Me Close, this Valentine’s Day – an English language version of her St Dwynwen’s Day release, Dal yn Dynn.

Hold Me Close is the second track to be released from her upcoming album, set for release this spring.

Sara said: “I’m so thrilled to release this song – I wrote it with the ‘honeymoon phase’ of a relationship in mind – when everything feels perfect and exciting.”

“It’s that time when you just want to be with someone all the time, miss them deeply when they’re not there, and find yourself texting or talking non-stop – until life and reality kick in!

“It’s such a special, magical phase, and I wanted to capture that in the song and in the video.”

New direction

The song marks a new musical direction for Sara, with its R’n’B sound offering a glimpse of what’s to come on her new album, which will be released in the spring.

The release marks exactly one year since Sara won the 2024 Cân i Gymru competition with her popular song ‘Ti’.

Sara added: “After spending much of 2024 producing the album with producer Branwen Munn, it’s full of my favourite types of music – from R’n’B to pop, soul, and funk.

‘Dal yn Dynn’ and Hold Me Close felt like the natural choice for the album’s first singles, and I hope they bring a touch of romance to Wales!”

“It’s been an incredible year, and I’m so grateful to everyone who has ‘held me tight’ during this special journey of growing as a professional artist.”

The video was filmed at Thomas by Tom Simmons restaurant in Pontcanna, and Sara expressed a “big thank you” to the owner, Tom Simmons, and his staff for their resources and time.

Just like ‘Dal yn Dynn’, Hold Me Close is released through Coco & Cwtsh label and is available to stream and download digitally, accompanied by a special video premiering on Sara’s YouTube channel today.

