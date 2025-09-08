Scare-raising experience promised as Halloween Trail returns to historic castle

Scream Time is promising scares a plenty when it returns this Halloween.

Scream Time is a new Halloween trail, building on the success of last year’s event, at Margam Country Park. Organisers say the ‘spooktacular’ experience will have even more scare points and hair-raising moments.

A spokesperson for Scream Time said: “Visitors will need to keep their eyes wide open if they don’t want to join the Sandman’s victims, the Sleepwalkers. The terrifying trail will lead visitors into the 19th century haunted castle where creepy nightmare characters lurk in every corner.

“The main castle rooms are all designed with horrifying bedtime scares, nightmare scenes and it is haunted by the residents who couldn’t escape the Sandman’s tight grip. You’ll feel the goosebumps.”

The event is being brought together by the team who deliver the popular Great British Food Festival and Luminate, light trail at Margam Park. They are working with Events Creative Director Lee Rath to create the menacing experience.

Lee Rath said: “We’re creating new eerie installations along the trail, and we have around 25 scare actors who will be playing nightmare roles, such as the Sandman, his evil clowns, and terrifying sleepwalkers. The adult trail, Scream Time is not for the faint hearted. Be sure to bring friends!

“For the younger visitors and those who prefer a less terrifying experience we invite you to Spooky Time, a family trail, which will play on the themes of toys coming to life.”

Visitors will be able to calm their minds at the Nightmare Carnival Village with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and delicious spooky themed street food alongside monster face painting, carnival rides and other activities for children and adults and a bar serving spooktacular drinks, just beware the evil clowns on the hunt for new victims.

The trail exit starts with the sleepwalkers ‘lights out’, a creepy new addition described as ‘one you won’t want to miss’.

Ghosts at Margam Country Park are well documented. Many people have reported seeing children in Victorian clothing and feeling their hair being pulled.

Janine Maycock, event organiser, said: “Margam Country Park is the perfect location for Scream Time and Spooky Time. It has this incredible haunted history, a real gothic castle, a ruin, and of course the resident ghosts. We’re so excited to come back this year and have achilling experience lined up.”

Cllr. Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing added: “We are thrilled to welcome back the team from Scream Time to Neath Port Talbot this Autumn, adding to the ever-growing variety of exciting events in the area. This spooky walk-through, promises to be a fantastic addition to Margam Country Park for both locals and visitors alike.”

Scream Time and Spooky Time will run from Wednesday October 15th to Sunday November 2nd.

For more details and to book tickets please visit https://screamtime.co.uk