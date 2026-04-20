Science takes centre stage in new Welsh-language production

A Welsh-language theatre company is bringing the story of DNA’s discovery to the stage, focusing on the overlooked role of scientist Rosalind Franklin.

Cwmni Pendraw has said it’s probable that its latest production, DNA, is the first play with a ‘scientific’ topic in the Welsh language.

DNA – Darganfod cyfrinach bywyd (Finding the secret of life) will open at Pontio Bangor on 28 May 2026, before touring Wales throughout June.

Under the microscope in the latest work from Wyn Bowen Harries is the discovery of the structure of DNA, which has since revolutionised our world.

DNA – Darganfod cyfrinach bywyd reveals English scientist Rosalind Franklin’s oft-overlooked contribution to revealing the double-helix structure of DNA.

Her work was ‘borrowed’ by James Watson and Francis Crick, who then went on to win the Nobel Prize for the discovery.

The audience joins Franklin in the 1950s where, as an “unconventional character”, she struggles against a backdrop of challenges and gender stereotypes.

As writer-director Wyn Bowen Harries sees it, this is a detective story. Franklin is our ‘detective’, who explains her work and challenges to her friend and mentor, Adrienne Weill.

The audience comes to understand her work, enhanced by projected images which illustrate the science simply and clearly.

The cast includes experienced Cwmni Pendraw members Siôn Emyr, Llŷr Evans, Morfudd Hughes and Manon Wilkinson, with production design from Cai Dyfan, and lighting and animation by Ceri James.

The play is accompanied by an original arrangement of songs and music from the period, played live by Patrick Rimes.

In addition to being a folk musician, best known as a member of the bands Vrï and Calan, Patrick is also a talented composer, arranger and conductor.

Wyn said: “As a company, we have specialised in bringing environmental and historical themes to the stage.

“This time, I wanted to delve deeper into a scientific field to show how science changes our lives, that there are gripping stories involved, and how the contribution of women has been under-appreciated in the past!

“A strong story is essential and I felt that there was both a detective story and a love story here. Rosalind’s love and committment were undoubtedly to her work and to science itsself.

“Unbeknown to her, Rosalind herself was much loved and admired by her friend Adrienne and by fellow scientists, but she was solely committed to her work.”

The script was also entered into the Drama Medal competition at the National Eisteddfod in 2024 – the year the competition was withdrawn — and dubbed “An ambitious piece of theatre that presents science, and how women have always played second fiddle to men in the scientific world. This global drama is a breath of fresh air for Welsh theatre.”

The full tour schedule and tickets are available below:

Iau 28/5/26 Stiwdio Pontio, Bangor

Gwener 29/5/26 Stiwdio Pontio, Bangor

Sadwrn 30/5/26 Stiwdio Pontio, Bangor

Mawrth 02/6/26 Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli

Mercher 03/6/26 Neuadd Dwyfor, Pwllheli

Gwener 05/6/26 Y Stiwt, Rhosllannerchrugog

Llun 08/6/26 Theatr Felinfach, Dyffryn Aeron

Mercher 10/6/26 Mwldan, Aberteifi | Cardigan

Gwener 12/6/26 Theatr y Werin, Aberystwyth

Mawrth 16/6/26 Galeri, Caernarfon

Iau 18/6/26 Tŷ Dawns, Caerdydd

Gwener 19/6/28 Tŷ Dawns, Caerdydd