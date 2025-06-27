Watch: Scottish rock icons Texas pay tribute to The Alarm’s Mike Peters

Scottish rock icons Texas paid an emotional tribute to The Alarm’s Mike Peters during their Llangollen headline show last night.

The Scots band brought their unmistakable sound to North Wales as they launched a summer season of live music at TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion.

It’s been 36 years since they burst onto the music scene with their debut hit I Don’t Want A Lover, and the band, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, were on top form as they kicked off the night with that very song.

A 90-minute set followed, packed with hit after hit – including Halo, Hi, In Our Lifetime, Summer Son, Say What You Want and Black Eyed Boy – all interspersed with Spiteri’s trademark humour and easy conversation with the sell-out crowd.

But it was the encore that delivered the most emotional moment of the night. Returning to the stage, Spiteri paused to share a heartfelt dedication to her dear friend Mike Peters of The Alarm, describing him as:

“A true gentleman, a great musician, a great songwriter, and one of the kindest, truest people I’ve ever met. He always wore his heart on his sleeve and he will be very sadly missed.”

Spiteri then dedicated a powerful rendition of Suspicious Minds to his memory.

The singer is no stranger to north Wales. Her husband is renowned chef Bryn Williams, who is from Denbigh. The couple are very good friends with the Peters family, and watched Manic Street Preachers from the side of the stage with Jules and Mike Peters at Llangollen Pavilion last summer.

Watch the video below

Supporting Texas was rising country folk star Rianne Downey, adding a Scottish flavour to the evening. Downey impressed the crowd with her original material, as well as crowd favourites Rotterdam and Don’t Marry Her from her collaborations with Paul Heaton.

TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion continues on Friday (June 28) with headliner Rag’n’Bone Man.

