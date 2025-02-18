Sealskin: Enchanting Celtic selkie tale comes to Aberystwyth this spring

An enchanting interpretation of Sealskin, an ancient Celtic tale, told through a blend of physical theatre, puppetry, sumptuous design and an original live score comes to Aberystwyth Arts Centre next month. Told through their trademark and original ways, Sealskin is Liverpool-based theatre company Tmesis Theatre’s most ambitious and emotive production to date. This visit to Aberystwyth will also mark a homecoming-of-sorts for the show’s Artistic Director, Elinor Randle – who was raised in the town and attended Penglais School, where her love of both drama and the sea truly flourished.

Old selkie tale

Following its acclaimed debut UK Tour at the end of last year, Tmesis Theatre hase announce an extended run including new dates for Sealskin.

Sealskin is an old selkie tale of the sea. Every full moon the Selkies appear, peeling away their seal skin, dancing freely in the moonlight.

One night a fisherman discovers their secret, and the production unravels the betrayal and consequences that follow.

Exploring ideas of belonging, otherness and home; Sealskin combines Tmesis’ playful and highly skilled physicality, puppetry, storytelling, incredible projection design and live original music.

Must see

Sealskin is the Liverpool based theatre company’s most ambitious production to date – and following the huge success of its debut UK Tour, Tmesis Theatre has announces a special performance in Aberystwyth in March 2025.

The UK Tour has drawn rave reviews from press, as well as nightly standing ovations, with Rebecca Casey from Northwestend describing it as: “A creative thought provoking, mystical tale that really is a must see. The team display such an incredible chemistry and craftsmanship, every relationship and connection feels organic.”

Made Up on Stage’s Vicky Anderson shared: “Tmesis is a company that is constantly changing and challenging itself, setting ever higher standards and examining the collective human experience in different ways.

“This production is something new again and with some unforgettable imagery and storytelling, certainly ranks among its best work.”

Selkie’ powerful mix of puppetry, projection, storytelling and live music make for a moving experience like no other – must see theatre with a highly anticipated stop off in Aberystwyth that is not to be missed.

Sealskin will be performed at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Wednesday, 12 March, 7.30pm. Find out more or buy your tickets here.

