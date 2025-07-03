Search for Welsh documentary-making talent launched

Am, the digital home Welsh culture, has made a call out for Welsh creatives to apply for funding to help create new Welsh language documentaries.

Following the success of AmCam, Am’s first ever digital film festival, Am has announced a second round of funding towards creating four more short documentaries!

Am recently launched AmCam to celebrate their fifth birthday. Four films documenting creativity in communities across Wales were selected from a highly successful call-out; ranging from a portrait of a community of artists working in Cwmllynfell to an exploration of a creative woodworking mill in Rhyl offering opportunities to marginalised youth in the local area.

Building on this success, Am are looking to commission four more documentaries for the second edition of AmCam; this time exclusively in the Welsh language.

AmCam

To mark its five-year milestone, Am, the digital home of Welsh culture, launched AmCam – its first-ever digital film festival – shining a light on creativity and resilience in communities across Wales.

The festival’s first edition featured four original films that document artistic and social activity in communities across Wales. The four films were selected from 50 applications to a highly successful call-out held last year.

The featured films include:

• ‘Pwy Ydw i Heddiw?’ by Ffion Pritchard, a creative documentary that tells the story of a creative project in Bangor which aims to raise women’s confidence

• ’Village Artists’ by Jon Berg, a portrait of creative life in Cwmllynfell

• ‘Ffenestri Mewnol/Interior Windows’ by Harriet Fleuriot, reflections by older women in the Rhondda responding to a quote by the artist Gwen John

• ‘The Willow Collective’ by Mairéad Ruane, following a neurodiverse-led creative community in Rhyl

“Diverse and entertaining”

Harriet Fleuriot shared: “The AmCam commission encouraged me to reflect more deeply on my relationship with community and explore how to offer space for others within my art-making.

“It was an honour to work with the women who contributed to the film, and I’m very grateful to them for trusting me with the process.”

She added: “The funding allowed me to invest in a professional camera for the first time, giving me new skills and greater independence for future projects. I’ve since noticed a significant shift in my attitude to making work and I feel more confident about developing a more sustainable and generous practice going forward.”

AmCam2

As part of its call out for fresh documentary making talent, Am is offering up to £500 each towards short films about any form of arts or social activity, or the specific work of individuals/organizations within the community.

Applications are open now, and the deadline is 21 July.

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of Am said: “It’s a joy to be announcing AmCam2 so soon after streaming the first edition – you can still view it on www.ambobdim.cymru.

“The numbers of film-makers that applied, the rich variety of the selected films and the audience reaction to them, displays the importance of AmCam as an opportunity to document and share community creativity.

“We look forward immensely to what AmCam2 brings us”

Click here to make an application and click here to view Am’s FAQs.

AmCam is supported by Arts Council of Wales.

For further details, contact [email protected] or visit www.ambobdim.cymru

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

