Seaside town in north Wales set to host new grassroots music festival

Amelia Jones

Seaside town in north Wales is set to host a grassroots music festival celebrating Welsh language and bilingual music.

Colwyn Bay will welcome Yr Arfodir Amgen, or Alternative Coast festival on Saturday, 24 January 2026, with performances taking place across four town-centre venues from early afternoon until midnight.

The multi-venue festival marks a significant revival of the area’s alternative music scene bringing the first dedicated Welsh-language and bilingual alternative gigs to Colony Bay in many years.

The festival is organised by members of the Pwyllgor Colwyn committee and supported by Winter Sounds, Gwynt y Môr Community Fund, Menter Iaith Conwy, and the Night Out – Noson Allan scheme.

Organisers say the festival aims to revive Colwyn Bay’s alternative music scene while providing a boost to local businesses during the traditionally quiet post-holiday period.

Four venues

Performances will take place across Ink Gallery, The Bay Hop, Sheldon’s Wine Bar and The Station Inn, all within walking distance of each other.

Ink Gallery will host live music from 1pm to 8pm, featuring a mix of alt-folk, post-punk, and psychedelic sounds from Peiriant, Ogled, Yr Onglau, Pasta Hull, Adlewyrchiadau, alongside a DJ set from Delweddau Hen Dduwiau.

At The Bay Hop, running from approximately 2pm to 9pm, the focus will shift to film, with screenings of cult Welsh alternative classics and music documentaries throughout the afternoon and evening.

Sheldon’s Wine Bar will present a varied programme from 3pm to 7pm, combining electronic and techno performances from Crwban, Archif Sain Peblig and Bethesda Shipping Co with traditional harp music from Helen Wyn Pari.

The festival will conclude at The Station Inn from 6pm until midnight, with performances from Chwaer Fawr, Mascot Moth, Hap a Damwain, Maines, Deckchair Protest and Ffredi Blino.

Revival

Organisers say the festival builds on Colwyn Bay’s history of alternative music, while creating space for Welsh-language culture that has previously been underrepresented.

Organiser Aled Roberts said: “We’re genuinely excited to be putting this festival on in the heart of the Bay for the first time.

“There is a history of alternative and edgy gigs here, most notably on the Pier in the 70s and 80s, but the Welsh-language scene has never really had a prominent place in that story — until now.”

Eryl Jones, fellow organiser and a worker with Menter Iath Conwy, said the festival represents a significant step forward for Pwyllgor Colwyn.

He added: “We’ve been arranging monthly small-scale events for almost two years, helping to give the Welsh language a more ‘normal’ presence in the town.”

“This festival is a big step up in terms of ambition and logistics. We hope people turn out in force, enjoy the variety of artists on offer, and help create a real buzz around Colwyn Bay.”

One of the key aims is to support local venues and businesses during January, often the most challenging month of the year.

Yr Arfordir Amgen – Alternative Coast takes place on Saturday, 24 January 2026, from 1pm until midnight. Entry is free at Ink Gallery, Sheldon’s Wine Bar and The Bay Hop, with donations encouraged to support future events. Entry to The Station Inn is £5.

Due to limited capacity at venues, attendees are advised to arrive early. Full details, including set times, are available on the festival’s Facebook page.