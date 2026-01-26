Second biggest ever Independent Venue Week kicks off today

Stephen Price

Today sees the start of the 13th edition of Independent Venue Week, a week-long celebration of live music and culture.

With 236 authentic, independently-owned venues set to participate (a 10% increase on 2025), fans can show support for this crucial part of the music ecosystem by coming out to enjoy some of the 700+ gigs and events being promoted during the week.

These will be taking place on stages as far north as John O’Groats and as far south as Falmouth – in cities, towns and villages across the UK.

Full details can be found on the IVW website here.

Since launching in 2013, more than 1m tickets have been purchased for IVW events – helping fill venues at a traditionally quiet time of year, providing performance and direct fan-building opportunities for artists, and offering cultural engagement and excitement for audiences.

Sybil Bell, CEO & Founder, Independent Venue Week shared: “It’s brilliant to see our second highest ever number of venues taking part in IVW. I think that’s a very clear sign that venues want the opportunity to enjoy a positive and celebratory week that shines a light on the brilliant work they do year-round.

“With over 700 shows on sale all around the country, IVW allows artists and the public alike to come together and recognise what these spaces mean to them – supporting local creative businesses whilst kicking off 2026 with some epic live music. More than ever, fans are also showing that they want to be out, in person with mates, being in the moment and not on a screen. I’m really excited by the sheer range and diversity of shows on offer, and this year looks set to deliver some magical moments creating lasting memories for the future.”

In Wales, 11 venues will take part in IVW26, hosting shows by artists including The Gentle Good, Gia Ford, Ren Harvieu & Romeo Stodart, Le Vent Du Nord, Vianova and Disgusting Sisters.

They are:

Acapela Studio, Cardiff

Afan Ales, Port Talbot

BOCS Music Bar, Narberth

Caffi Isa, Mold

Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

CWRW, Carmarthen

Cwtch Coffee, Pembroke Dock

The Canopi, Cardiff

The Rockin’ Chair, Wrexham

Tiny Rebel, Cardiff

Ty Tawe, Swansea

This year’s celebrations are led by a series of exclusive live performances from IVW’s 2026 Artist Ambassadors Nova Twins, Brògeal and Welsh singer-songwriter Eve Goodman.

Nova Twins take their futuristic brand of high-octane rock music to London’s 300-cap Amersham Arms on Tuesday 27th January, while folk-punk five-piece Brògeal perform two shows north of the border at MacArts in Galashiels (30th January) and The Venue in Dumfries (31st January).

Meanwhile, Eve Goodman plays an exclusive solo gig at the tiny Caffi Isa in Mold on 26th January alongside shows with fellow singer-songwriter SERA at Swansea’s Swansea’s Tŷ Tawe (30th January) and Pembroke’s Cwtch Coffee (1st February).

Full details of the Ambassador shows can be found here.

Fans can also enjoy extensive coverage on BBC Radio 6 Music, including a live Teatime Session from Strings in Newport, on the Isle of Wight, where Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens will present a performance by Coach Party from 4pm today. From Tuesday 27th to Thursday 29th, Huw will continue to take listeners on a deep dive into the UK’s independent, live music industry, with expert guidance from BBC Introducing presenters who will provide listeners with an audio tour of their local independent venues. See here for full information.

Elsewhere, Beavertown will support Independent Venue Week for the fourth consecutive year by sponsoring 7 shows across 7 cities and 7 venues. Kicking off at Voodoo Daddy’s Showroom in Norwich on 26th January with a headline show from Ebi Soda, this will encompass subsequent dates at The Dome, London (Wu-Lu), Cardiff’s Clwb Ifor Bach (Antony Szmierek), Birmingham’s Hare & Hounds (Jaykae), Edinburgh’s Stramash (Calum Bowie), Manchester’s New Century Hall (DJ sets from Don Letts and A Certain Ratio’s Martin Moscrop) and Leeds’ Brudenell Social Club (Reverend & The Makers).

Fans can enter a competition to win five prize packs, each including two gig tickets, an official T-shirt, IVW vinyl, a 24-can beer bundle, and a bar tab. All other show and venue details are available on the IVW website.

Beyond the stellar lineup of shows, there are also a range of other events on offer. For example, on the morning of Friday 30 January, Lord Kevin Brennan, who is leading work in Parliament on a Fan-Led Review of Live Music, will host an open discussion at Cardiff’s Clwb Ifor Bach to take input from venues, artists, fans and promoters.

IVW26 is supported by a range of partners, including Arts Council England, Beavertown, BBC Radio 6 Music and by The National Lottery through Creative Scotland and PPL.