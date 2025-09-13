Second Ukrainian Film Festival announced for Cardiff

Cardiff will host a second Ukraine Film and Cultural Festival later this year, building on the success of last year’s inaugural event.

The one-day festival will take place on Saturday 20 September 2025 at Chapter Arts Centre, organised by the Senedd 4 Ukraine Cross-Party Group in partnership with the British Council Wales and Chapter Arts.

The programme features screenings of classic and contemporary Ukrainian films.

The Battle for Kyiv

Highlights include A Man with a Movie Camera, often cited as one of the greatest films ever made, and The Legend of Ochi, a children’s fantasy film. The festival will close with The Battle for Kyiv, a documentary depicting Ukraine’s defence of its capital. Admission to all films is free.

Mick Antoniw MS, chair of the Senedd 4 Ukraine Cross-Party Group, said solidarity with Ukraine was more vital than ever. “I am incredibly grateful to the British Council Wales and to Chapter Arts for supporting this event,” he said. “The festival will be attended by Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister of Wales, representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy and other senior figures. I hope as many people as possible will come along to be inspired and entertained by these fantastic films and to demonstrate their continued support for Ukraine during these most difficult days.”

Commitment

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales, said the organisation’s commitment to Ukraine had only strengthened despite its Kyiv office being damaged in Russian strikes earlier this year. “We remain as committed as ever to continue our work with and for Ukraine, especially here in Wales.

“As a Nation of Sanctuary, Wales has welcomed Ukrainian refugees and embraced diaspora communities, and events like this festival show that our solidarity continues. It’s a chance to experience the richness and resilience of Ukrainian culture firsthand.”

Claire Vaughan, Programme Manager at Chapter Arts, said the festival reflected the venue’s mission to showcase diverse global stories. “Chapter is the best place in Cardiff to see films from all over the world,” she said. “We are proud to hold this event to learn more about Ukrainian culture and see stories of resilience and hope during one of the most difficult times in the nation’s history.”

The full festival programme is available on Chapter’s website.