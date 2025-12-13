Sellout success Huw Fyw set for second Welsh tour in 2026

Huw Fyw, Theatr Cymru’s sellout success, will be going back out on tour in 2026 with Tudur Owen returning to the cast in the titular role.

Directed by Steffan Donnelly, the 2025 Huw Fyw tour received a positive response from critics and audiences across Wales, with sell-out houses at every performance.

Theatr Cymru said they are thrilled to be offering Welsh audiences another opportunity to enjoy Huw Fyw, while Tudur Owen can’t wait to return to his first stage play.

Owen commented: “Performing Huw Fyw with Theatr Cymru was one of the highlights of my life, and I’m so happy that I get to do it again – I really can’t wait!

“The response from audiences in all parts of Wales was truly extraordinary, and I hope this production reaches even more people as we venture out on tour again. If I get even half the thrill I experienced during the last tour, this will be another production to treasure forever.”

Originally staged to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, Huw Fyw is a true-ish story about a grumpy veteran solider.

After a stroke of luck in his dreary life, Huw embarks on an unforgettable adventure from his little village to central London; an adventure that will change the course of his life forever and show him how to live for today.

The play features Tudur’s usual wit and mischief, while challenging stereotypes of old people within society while exploring both Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and survivor’s guilt.

Theatr Cymru’s Artistic Director, Steffan Donnelly, expressed his delight that the 2026 tour will take the play to new audiences. He said: “Huw Fyw was a critical and box office hit for Theatr Cymru and I can’t wait to bring it back out on tour.

“The production resonated so deeply with audiences across Wales the first time and it’s a rare privilege to be able to take it back to Welsh venues and welcome both new and returning audiences to Huw’s moving story.

“Working with Tudur again has been pure joy — his voice, generosity and instinct for storytelling make the whole creative process feel alive and I can’t wait to be back in the rehearsal room with him (and our soon-to-be-announced cast) in the new year.”

Tour

Huw Fyw will be on tour from 15 April 2026 onwards. For more information, visit Theatr Cymru’s site here.

Closed captioning in English and Welsh will be available at every performance via Sibrwd, Theatr Cymru’s language access app.

Welsh-language audio description will be available at every performance in the Dance House, Cardiff, and Galeri, Caernarfon – and touch tours will be available before these performances, offering an opportunity for blind and visually impaired audience members to explore the set, props and costumes.

There will also be a BSL interpreted performance with Cathryn McShane at the Dance House in Cardiff on 17 April 2026 and Pontio, Bangor, on 2 May 2026.