Senedd hails ‘best ever’ Eisteddfod

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

The Senedd celebrated the success of the “best ever” National Eisteddfod, with more than 186,000 people flocking to Pontypridd over the summer.

Heledd Fychan, who represents South Wales Central, praised the “hugely successful” 2024 Eisteddfod which was held at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in early August.

Leading a short debate on September 18, she said Pontypridd was a hive of activity, creating a legacy in terms of the Welsh language in the valleys.

She told the Senedd: “There is a question to begin with: ‘The best Eisteddfod ever?

“That was the question posed by Tudur Owen, that was the question on the front page of Golwg and that was the question on the lips of many of those who attended.”

‘Tide turning’

Ms Fychan, a former Pontypridd councillor, said the Eisteddfod had not been held in Rhondda Cynon Taf since 1956, so many people had no idea what to expect.

She told the debating chamber or Siambr she was tempted to put some Facebook groups on mute in the months leading to the Eisteddfod due to the vitriol.

But she was overjoyed to see the tide turning: “You should have seen the comments … on these very same websites, with some of the greatest sceptics amongst those praising the event to the skies, and even expressing hopes that the Eisteddfod would return.”

Plaid Cymru’s shadow culture secretary said this year’s Eisteddfod felt different, with the whole town of Pontypridd part of the event.

Ms Fychan said businesses were packed with people – “so much so that some of them ran out of food during the week” – with nearly 40,000 people visiting on the busiest day.

‘Wonderful’

Her party colleague Peredur Owen Griffiths praised a “wonderful” competition for more than a dozen choirs that had never competed before.

“Choral singing, of course, does give people so much pleasure, but it’s also of assistance with mental health and it brings communities together,” said the South Wales East MS.

The Conservatives’ Tom Giffard described this year’s Eisteddfod as very successful.

Raising the target of a million Welsh speakers by 2050, and doubling daily usage of the language, he said it is important to reach places beyond Welsh-speaking heartlands.

Plaid’s Sioned Williams said it was a week to remember as she looked forward to next year’s “steel and sea” Eisteddfod, which will be held at Margam Park, Neath Port Talbot.

‘Unforgettable’

Responding to the debate for the Welsh Government, Jane Hutt said the Eisteddfod gave the Welsh language a renewed energy in the area.

She told the Siambr: “This year’s Eisteddfod offered an opportunity to show Pontypridd and the valleys at their best, and what is possible by working together.

“The people of Ponty and the whole county have made Wales proud.”

Ms Hutt, who is social justice secretary, said the 2024 event broke records, including being the greenest Eisteddfod ever and 100,000 train journeys taking place.

She said: “The Eisteddfod delivered an unforgettable cultural experience for thousands of people in the county, with the Welsh language at the heart of it.”

