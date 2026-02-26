Tickets and lineup announced for Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau 2026

Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau is back again this year with the first wave of artists announced – from Wales, Glasgow, Ghana and beyond.

With cheaper tickets on sale locally for the first time, the hope is to make live music from Wales and the world as accessible as ever.

Among the big names of the Welsh folk scene appearing in 2026 is Ar Log, who are celebrating their fiftieth anniversary. The festival will also welcome the popular duo, Elin a Carys, as well as artists pushing the boundaries of folk, including An Dannsa Dub, Yoko Pwno and the new nine-piece band, Mwsog.

Ticket sales will be launched at Tŷ Siamas, Dolgellau on Saturday 28 February. This is the first time they have been offered at a discounted price to anyone who can come to Dolgellau to buy them. Weekend tickets will be released online on St David’s Day and available on the festival website.

Ywain is the chair of the Sesiwn committee, and one of the founders of the festival. Looking forward to releasing tickets, he said: “Sesiwn draws people and artists from all over Wales and beyond, but in a time of increased costs it is as important as ever to make live music and the arts as accessible and inclusive as possible for everyone, especially those who live locally to the festival.

“As a team of volunteers we are hoping to see festival regulars, and those new to the Sesiwn come over to Tŷ Siamas on Saturday to grab these special tickets.”

The event is notable for giving a platform to local artists to develop and claim their place in the Welsh contemporary music scene. One name that is fast emerging is Martha Elen who performed live for the first time at Sesiwn Fawr last year. Martha will be back this year to perform on the festival’s main stage behind the Ship Hotel.

Chatting about her experience last year and looking forward to her performance this year, she said: “Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau is a festival that gives a platform to the most well-known bands on the Welsh music scene, while also supporting new artists at the start of their careers. I had great support from the Sesiwn last year with my first ever live gig at the festival. I’m really looking forward to going back to Dolgellau to perform this year and to enjoy the amazing atmosphere at Sesiwn Fawr”

For more information about Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau visit the website.