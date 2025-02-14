Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau festival reveals first wave of artists for 2025

Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau announced its first wave of artists for this year’s festival, which takes place between 17-20 July 2025.

Those appearing on the main stage of Sesiwn Fawr’s main stage at the Royal Ship Hotel include Welsh artists NoGood Boyo, 9bach, Celt, Yws Gwynedd, Ynys, Mynediad am Ddim and Cardiff-based Afro-funk band, Afro Cluster. They will be joined by one of Scottland’s best-known names in contemporary folk music, Peatbog Faeries, and Québécois Celtic group, Le Vent du Nord.

In addition to the main-stage gigs at the Ship, Sesiwn Fawr 2025’s weekend ticket will grant access to a brand-new acoustic stage on the Saturday afternoon at St Mary's Church, featuring performances by Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Blodau Papur, Brigyn, Awen Ensemble, Eve & Sera and Irfan Rais.

Spanning over four days again this year, tickets for the opening night at Saint Mary’s Church (Thursday 17/07), and Rugby Club Gig (Friday 18/07) will be sold separately and announced nearer to the festival.

Buddug, a new and exciting local artist performing on the Royal Ship’s main stage at Sesiwn Fawr 2025, said: “We had a lot of fun playing at the Rugby Club gig at Sesiwn Fawr last year – our first ever booking as a band! After a busy year, I'm looking forward to coming back to Sesiwn Fawr this year and having the opportunity to play on the main stage for the first time.”

Ywain Myfyr, Chair of Sesiwn Fawr Dolgellau’s committee and one of the festival’s founders, said: “We are determined to continue to offer Sesiwn Fawr’s welcoming and inclusive atmosphere, and continue its legacy as a platform for new, emerging, and local artists alike. We as organisers are excited to invite new as well as old friends to Dolgellau in July.” Sesiwn Fawr’s programme will be announced in full nearer to the festival.

