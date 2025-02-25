Seth Lakeman loves to be beside the seaside in Swansea

Seth Lakeman at Taliesin Art Centre, Swansea ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Seth Lakeman played the Taliesin Arts Centre last year for the first time, and seemed genuinely impressed by the venue and the sands of Swansea Bay just across the road. He promised to return. It was therefore very welcome to see Swansea featured as the only Welsh date on his current tour. He has kept to his word.

Sadly this time the weather didn’t play ball, a torrential rain dampened the evening’s proceedings but didn’t dampen spirits. It is Wales in February after all.

Seth is touring off the back of his new self produced album The Granite Way. It’s a deep dig into the heritage and folklore of his West Country roots. His songs have always spoken about the mysteries of land and sea and this is no different. It’s named after The Granite Way, an ancient path that crosses Dartmoor.

For this tour Lakeman has surrounded himself with kindred spirits, as adept at their instruments as he is on fiddle, guitar and viola. They are Benji Kirkpatrick (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin and harmonica), Ben Nicholls (double bass), Cormac Byrne (percussion and bodhrán), Archie Churchill Moss (accordion), and Alex Hart (vocals, percussion and harmonium).

It’s a real treat to see Seth with a full band, not something I’ve experienced before. Enchanting instrumental arrangement, combining acoustic guitars, delicate percussion, banjo, bass, and Seth’s unmistakable, and haunting voice and violin. It’s a meticulously balanced mix that allows each instrument to shine through.

Tonight’s show is presented in two distinct acts. The first very much showcases the new album. It’s a testament to the songs that even though they are new, they pack a punch already, and on the evidence of the audience’s enthusiasm it’s clear they agree.

On track “One More Before You Go”, Seth goes acapella with Alex Hart and Archie Churchill Moss. Alex is now a longtime collaborator and really shines with some soulful harmonies. Archie may be a newer addition to the band, but his delicate accordion playing adds some real colour and depth.

Ending the first act alone with a haunting version of the more familiar “Kitty Jay”, hints at what is to come. The tempo is ratcheted up and some crowd favourites appear such as “The Collier” from 2006 album Freedom Fields, and this really kicks the night into life.

Percussionist Cormac Byrne is a captivating presence on stage. Whether playing bodhran or full drumkit his enthusiasm is infectious, but more to the point he’s very very good and brings a real touch of Celtic flair to proceedings.

Rounding out the live band are longtime collaborators Benji Kirkpatrick and Ben Nichols. Multi instrumentalist Benji has been an ever present on Seth’s tours the last years and clearly has a deep respect and passion for the music. Seth goes over regularly to show his appreciation.

Finally Ben, the longest serving collaborator, is a stoic presence on double bass however his playing is anything but. His is a name that pops up on seemingly every contemporary folk album out there and is Lakemans go-to bass player. For good reason too. He is so sympathetic and immersed in Seth’s sound that he has become essential to it.

By the end of the evening the Taliesin crowd has completely forgotten its a damp Sunday night outside, and fully embraced the increase in tempo. The whole room is up and dancing. Seth encourages everyone to stay on their feet, which we all happily do, and ends the night acoustically with a proper old fashioned folk knees up. It’s a sweaty end to a triumphant return to Swansea for Lakeman and his band. Something tells me he will be back on the shores of Swansea bay in the not too distant future. I certainly hope so.

Pierre Donahue

