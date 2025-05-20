Seven dog-friendly beaches in Wales to explore with your pup

Looking for the pawfect place to spend the bank holiday or May half-term with your dog? Wales’ coastline is home to plenty of dog-friendly beaches where your pup can paddle, play, and enjoy the sea breeze – even during the summer months.

While some popular spots have now introduced seasonal dog bans (in place from 1st May to 30th September), there are still lots of stunning coastal stretches that welcome dogs all year round. Whether you’re planning a day trip or a longer break, here are seven top beaches to explore Wales by tails over the summer.

Cilborth Beach

Llandysul, SA44 6SN

A Green Coast Award-winning spot, Cilborth is a hidden gem reached by walking at low tide from the main beach in Llangrannog, or via the cliff steps. The secluded cove looks out at Carreg Bica – a giant tooth-shaped rock, which is surrounded by plenty of rock pools and caves for dogs to explore. Regularly touted as the most outstanding section of the Wales Coast Path in Ceredigion, Cilborth’s sandy beach is popular with surfers and kayakers as well as those with four paws.

Poppit Sands

Cardigan, SA43 3LN

With 600m of sweeping golden sands backed by dunes, Poppit Sands is a firm favourite for dog ownrs, offering scenic coastal walks where dogs can roam freely, and pet parents can soak up the sea breeze. Its vast shoreline (particularly at low tide), estuary views, and easy parking make it a go-to beach for off-lead fun and adventures. Note that dogs aren’t allowed on the west portion of the beach during summer months – not an issue when there’s so much space on the east side!

Newton Beach

Porthcawl, CF36 5NE

If you’re after a more peaceful seaside escape, Newton Beach in Porthcawl is the perfect pick. A popular spot with dog walkers thanks to its year-round access, it’s ideal for a relaxed afternoon stroll, offering a quieter alternative to nearby Rest Bay, making it ideal for pups who prefer a more calming environment. The beach backs onto sand dunes and links up with the Wales Coast Path for longer adventures. Plus, Porthcawl’s oldest pub, the Jolly Sailor, only a 10-minute walk from Newton Beach, offering refreshments for all with a dog-friendly bar and garden.

Traeth yr Eifl (West End)

Trefor, LL54 5NA

Set against the dramatic backdrops of Eryri’s mountain ranges, Traeth yr Eifl offers a magical blend of beautiful beach and rugged mountain views, with a backdrop of Yr Eifl – the last mountain in the Eryri range which rises 564 metres from the coast. The hidden gem is made up of pebbles with a few patches of sand – a coastline that offers plenty of room for running, games of fetch, and splashing in the sea. The beach isn’t developed so this is perfect for active, adventure-loving dogs and photo-happy humans.

Barafundle Bay

Pembrokeshire, SA71 5LS

Tucked between cliffs and accessible only by foot, this picturesque bay, is often compared to the Caribbean. A half a mile walk from the car park rewards you with crystal clear waters and dune and pine tree-backed sand, perfect for peaceful strolls and a dog-friendly picnic.

A word of advice – keep your dog on the lead until you reach the beach as there are often livestock around.

Deganwy Beach

Conwy, LL31 9BY

Nestled between Llandudno and Conwy, Deganwy beach features a mix of sandy expanses and shingles, with breathtaking views across the estuary towards Conwy Castle. Quieter and more rugged than nearby beaches such as West Shore, this beachoffers a tranquil, coastline and plenty of space for your furry friend to stretch their legs . Nearby Deganwy village offers shops and cafes for those wanting to make a full day of it.

Oxwich Bay

Swansea, SA3 1ND

A long, sandy stretch with shallow waters and a gentle tide, Oxwich Bay is a favourite for family-friendly beach days. Dogs are welcome all year, and the nearby dog-friendly facilities make it easy to spend a full day here. And for an extra special treat, the terrace at the Michelin-starred Beach House welcomes dogs. The nearby Oxwich Point Walkes provides a scenic trail that meanders through the Oxwich Burrows National Nature Reserve, home to a mix of sand dunes, lakes, woodlands, cliffs and salt and freshwater marshes.

Dog-friendly tourism in Wales has experienced significant growth in recent years, reflecting a broader UK trend of pet-inclusive travel. A recent report found a 75% increase in the number of people planning to take a dog friendly holiday in 2025 compared to last year.

In response, Visit Wales launched a dedicated campaign last year to inspire holidaymakers to choose Wales as their next dog-friendly holiday destination. Since then, the number of businesses participating in its ‘Pets Welcome’ scheme, which recognises those going the extra mile to accommodate pets, has doubled in the last 12 months, reflecting the sector’s momentum.

Pete Austin, owner of the award-winning Plas Estate – an accommodation provider based in Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion which was recently named Best Dog Friendly Business at the 2025 National Tourism for Wales Awards – said: “Wales’ coastlines are a favourite destination every summer, and while some beaches have restrictions during the busiest months, we’re lucky to have many others that stay open to dogs all year round. It’s a great opportunity for owners to explore new places and enjoy quieter, scenic spots.

“We host hundreds of dog-loving guests every year, and we’re proud to be located near several year-round dog-friendly beaches. We offer our VIPup experience which includes everything for a luxury stay with your pampered pooch as well as offer an app which gives our guests all the information they need regarding walks, local activities and places to go with their dogs in tow.”

What About Beaches with Restrictions?

From 1st May to 30th September, some of South Wales’ most popular beaches introduce dog restrictions to help keep the busiest spots safe and enjoyable for everyone. Failure to comply with bans could result in a fixed penalty notice or fine. If you’re unsure whether your destination allows dogs this season, check the latest information on your local council’s website.

Avoid fines and disappointment by planning ahead – and don’t forget the essentials: leads, poo bags, water, and lots of treats.

