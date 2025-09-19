Sherman Theatre promises a festive wonderland with Xmas show

Sherman Theatre has revealed the details of its much-anticipated Christmas show.

The theatre has confirmed the cast of its production of Alice: Return to Wonderland (28 Nov 2025-3 Jan 2026), a dreamlike and uplifting new show, written and directed by Hannah McPake and based on Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass.

Sherman audiences will know Hannah as the lead actor in last year’s A Christmas Carol; the highest grossing show in the company’s history.

One of the company’s best loved artists, Hannah’s previous work at the Sherman both on- and off-stage has wowed audiences and critics alike. As an actor, she is best known for her lead role as Ebbie Scrooge in both productions of A Christmas Carol (2021 and 2024) and as Queen of Hearts in Sherman’s 2018 production of Alice in Wonderland. In 2022 she wrote the company’s production of Tales of the Brothers Grimm and in 2021 she wrote and directed the one-woman play Tilting at Windows.

Hannah’s new play, based on Carroll’s classic tales, will transport us from post-war Cardiff to the surreal Wonderland, where grown-up Alice races against time to save her daughter Carys from the clutches of the evil Red Queen. Audiences will be reunited with the classic Wonderland characters they know and love, and will meet some new ones too.

Playing the title role will be Elian Mai West, who also played Alice in the Sherman’s 2018 production of Alice in Wonderland. Joining Elian in the cast will be Mari Fflur (Hansel and Gretel/Hansel a Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood/Yr Hugan Fach Goch) as Carys; Caitlin Lavagna (Housemates); Emily Ivana Hawkins (Housemates, A Christmas Carol – 2024 production); Oliver Wood (A Christmas Carol – 2024 production); Joseph Tweedale (The Borrowers, Alice in Wonderland) and making his Sherman debut, Max James. Plus, Keiron Self returns for his 11th Sherman Theatre Christmas show.

Joining Director Hannah in the creative team are Composer Lucy Rivers (A Christmas Carol) Associate Director Alice Eklund (Little Red Riding Hood / Yr Hugan Fach Goch), Musical Director Barnaby Southgate (A Christmas Carol), Designer Elin Steele (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Sound Designer Sam Jones (Imrie) and Lighting Designer Andy Pike (A Christmas Carol).

A spokesperson for the Sherman Theatre said: “Experience the full joy of Christmas with this wild and wonderful, contemporary new

adventure, performed by an exceptional cast of actor-musicians.

“Over more than 40 years, Christmas productions made at Sherman Theatre have introduced generations of children from across south Wales to the magic of theatre – always with a twist. This year, the company is producing Alice: Return to Wonderland alongside a brand

new co-production, with Theatr Cymru, of The Frog Prince (in English) and Biwti a Brogs (in Welsh), which will be performed at the Sherman Theatre and also tour Wales.

Listings Information

Sherman Theatre present

Alice: Return to Wonderland

28 Nov 2025-3 Jan 2026

Sherman Theatre

Senghennydd Road

Cardiff, CF24 4YE

Box Office: www.shermantheatre.co.uk/event/alice-return-to-wonderland

Age guidance: 7+

The performances on 28/29 Nov will be Pay What You Want

Relaxed Performance: Sat 6 Dec, 2pm

BSL interpretation by Tony Evans: Sat 6 Dec, 2pm & Fri 19 Dec, 6.30pm