Sherman Theatre selects comedy show to represent Wales at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Nation.Cymru Team

Sherman Theatre has chosen a brand new comedy to represent Wales at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of the annual Edinburgh National Partnerships.

Written and performed by Kimberly Hart-Simpson (Coronation Street, Brassic), Amnesia tackles sometimes dark subjects with a light, comic touch; a warts-and-all celebration of small-town coastal lives affected by dementia. It is directed by Kate Wasserberg in association with Theatr Clwyd.

As before, Sherman Theatre is one of a cohort of major theatres including Leicester Curve, Theatre Royal Plymouth, Chichester Festival Theatre and The Lyric Belfast, taking part in the Pleasance’s Edinburgh National Partnerships.

The initiative sees the Pleasance working with partner theatres across the UK to identify and support exceptional artists and companies local to them who want to take work to the Fringe. Each partner is a leading national producing house, with a commitment to supporting and developing new artists.

Kelly, a dementia carer in Rhyl (and daughter of two Tom Jones tribute acts), is brilliant at her job. Whether it’s Edna, the serial biter, or Astrid who thinks her Nana is a bin, Kelly knows exactly what she’s doing.

Proudly raised on ClubLand, waltzers and summer’s snogging scousers, she’s furious upon discovering her best friend is leaving for a city with a Pret. Concealing her own life-altering news, she spirals out of control and risks losing everything.

Valuable platform

Sherman Theatre’s Chief Executive Julia Barry said: “The Edinburgh Festival Fringe continues to be a hugely valuable platform for artists to showcase their work. Working with the Pleasance to support a Welsh-made production at the Fringe is one of the highlights of the Sherman’s calendar, and we are very proud to be sharing Kimberly’s hilarious and touching play with Edinburgh audiences this year.”

Kimberly said: “I am immensely proud to be Welsh and making work that puts my birthplace on the map at the biggest fringe festival in the world.

“This piece has sat with me for many years, it won’t leave my bones, nor do I want it to. The story not only shines a light on those living with dementia but positively reflects the hard work and dedication from carers and communities that rally around with constant warmth, love and spirit.”

This is the fifth consecutive year in which Sherman Theatre has been tasked with selecting a production to represent Wales in the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnerships programme.

The support package for the selected company includes finance towards the costs of presenting a show at the Fringe; comprehensive PR, marketing and advertising support; rehearsal and development space and a run of preview performances at Sherman Theatre; plus mentorship and advice from both the Sherman and Pleasance Theatres and support to build new touring relationships.

Last year’s selection

Last year, the Sherman selected multi-disciplinary artist Leila Navabi’s show Relay; a punk-musical that told the true story of how Leila made a baby at home with her partner, a best mate as the sperm donor and his boyfriend cheering from the sidelines. It was nominated for The Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, included in The Guardian’s 10 Best Shows to see at the Edinburgh Fringe 2025 and is still on tour across the UK in May 2026.

In 2024, the Sherman chose Polly & Esther, a high-camp, chaotic drag cabaret, written and performed by iconic Welsh mother and daughter drag-duo Polly Amorous and Esther Parade. Following its hugely successful Edinburgh run, the show was performed at Adelaide Fringe February-March 2025.

In 2023, Sherman’s chosen production was StammerMouth’s CHOO CHOO! (Or… Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)). The show, a silly and surreal insight into obsessive compulsive disorder, went on to win a Fringe First Award and the 2023 Mental Health Foundation Fringe Award. It was then performed at the Southbank Centre, as part of the Centre’s Unlimited 2024 festival.

In 2022, with support from The Other Room, Sherman selected difficult|stage’s An Audience With Milly-Liu. François Pandolfo’s one-man cat drag show was a hit with audiences and critics alike, winning the inaugural David Johnson Emerging Talent Award.