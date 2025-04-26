Shinani’n Siarad: Vagina Monologues to appear in Welsh

Eve Ensler’s smash hit play The Vagina Monologues is to be published in a Welsh translation next month.

Originally written in 1996, the play – originally a one-woman show but now usually performed by three people – has been described as “the most important piece of political theatre” of the 1990s; “no recent hour of theatre has had a greater impact worldwide” claimed the New York Times in 2018.

Based on a series of interviews carried out with women about their sex lives and their relationship with their vaginas, the play has been variously described as a celebration of female sexuality and as a feminist political statement against violence, especially sexual violence. It is also raucously funny.

The play was translated into Welsh twenty years ago, going on a Wales-wide tour in 2004 to rave reviews as a three woman show, starring actresses Delyth Wyn Jones, Maria Pride and Sharon Morgan, who also produced the translation, and directed by Catrin Edwards.

Morgan’s translation thoroughly adapts the work for a Cymraeg context, with additional cultural references to Welsh audiences that give the work a thoroughly Welsh flavour in its new form as Shinani’n Siarad.

Partnership

The 2004 production was revived at the 2024 Eisteddfod and is now being published by Welsh independent publisher, Melin Bapur, with the blessing and approval of original author Eve Ensler.

The new book contains a host of additional information and pictures from the original Welsh production including contributions from all three actresses and the director.

Combatting violence against women has been at the core of The Vagina Monologues and the book is being published in a special partnership with the charity Welsh Women’s Aid; for each book sold the publisher will be donating £1 to the charity.

The new book will be launched at 7pm on May 8 The Dance Room, King’s Yard, Pontcanna, CF11 9DE, with readings by the original cast and Beti George.

Tickets £5; available on the door or in advance from Sop Caban, Pontcanna.

The book is on sale online from www.melinbapur.cymru from Friday 25 April and from all good Welsh bookshops shortly afterwards.

Welsh Women’s Aid

Welsh Women’s Aid is Wales’ leading charity working to end violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence.

If you, or someone you know has been affected, the Live Fear Free Helpline is there for you.

The Helpline Advocates will provide confidential information, advice or support around domestic abuse, sexual violence or violence against women, This service is available to everyone, in any language, 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

Call: 0808 80 10 800

Text: 07860 077333

Email: [email protected]

Webchat: https://gov.wales/live-fear-free/contact-live-fear-free

