Shortlist announced for 2026 Rhys Davies Short Story Award

Mark Mansfield

The shortlist for one of Wales’ leading literary prizes has been announced, with 12 writers in contention for the 2026 Rhys Davies Short Story Award.

The competition celebrates the best unpublished short stories written in English by writers with a connection to Wales. Entries can be on any subject and in any style, with a maximum length of 5,000 words.

Originally established in 1991, the award was relaunched in 2021 by Swansea University’s Cultural Institute on behalf of the Rhys Davies Trust in association with Parthian Books.

The shortlisted stories are:

Blackthorn Winter – Dean Atkins

Robbery – Hannah Dafforn-Belloube

Flash Flood – Lucie Donahue

Piedmont – Ben Fergusson

Fermata – Sybilla Harvey

Take Me – William Hutton

The Reindeer – Issariya Morgan

Hefted – Michelle Penny

Thaw – Diana Powell

A River in Egypt – Satterday Shaw

Out of the Reen – Beth Webster

Kilvey Hill – Rhys Owain Williams

The overall winner will receive £1,000, with all 12 shortlisted stories to be published in The Rhys Davies Short Story Award Anthology 2026, due to be released by Parthian Books in October. Each shortlisted writer will also receive £100.

Guest judge Tyler Keevil said selecting the finalists had been a difficult task because of the quality and variety of the entries.

“It was an enthralling selection of stories this year. I found the process of reading through them both inspiring and humbling, and it was incredibly difficult to choose our finalists.

“The top twelve include an exciting mix of voices, perspectives, genres and styles. I can’t wait to share them all with readers.”

‘Compelling’

The anthology’s editor, Dr Elaine Canning, Director of Swansea University’s Cultural Institute, said the shortlisted stories explored a wide range of themes and settings.

“The stories which feature on the 2026 shortlist transport readers across various parts of Wales and further afield, including Italy and the US.

“These are compelling, tender stories focusing on environmental challenges and the natural world with strong folkloric elements, complex parent-child relationships, self-identification and obsession, and rural versus urban landscapes.”

She added: “It is an honour to include the work of the finalists in a special anthology dedicated to this competition. Many congratulations to them all.”

The award is named after Rhys Davies, one of Wales’ most accomplished writers in English. Born in Blaenclydach in 1901, he wrote more than 100 short stories as well as 20 novels, plays, travel writing and an autobiography.

The winner will be announced in September, with the anthology officially launched at Waterstones Swansea on October 28.