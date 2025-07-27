Shortlist announced for Best British Short at Wales’ largest LGBTQ+ film festival

Organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the shortlist of 15 films competing for the 2025 Iris Prize Best British Short sponsored by Film4 and Pinewood Studios.

Each of the shortlisted films will be streamed on Channel 4 for a year after the festival. All the nominated films are eligible for consideration for BAFTA and can automatically be entered by the filmmakers.

This year, there will be a dedicated Best British Day on 17 October, with all the shortlisted film programmes screening, the Best British lunch, and the Best British award announcement and party in the evening.

Quality storytelling

Iris Prize Festival Director Berwyn Rowlands said: “It has been a great pleasure for me to see the quality of storytelling improve year on year. The benchmarking that takes place annually during the festival, gives filmmakers an idea of what is considered excellence in storytelling.

“And 2025 feels like an accomplished year. In the early years, finding 10 excellent short films was a challenge, finding 15 this year was easy; we could easily screen more.”

Each of the Top 15 films will be eligible for the following awards:

Iris Prize Best British Short Award – Sponsored by Film4 & Pinewood Studios

Best British Performance in a Female Role

Best British Performance in a Male Role

Best British Performance Beyond the Binary

Iris Prize Co-op Audience Award (voted for by festival audiences, in-person and online)

Iris Prize Youth Jury Award

Iris Prize Elders Jury Award

Berwyn Rowlands continued: “The decision to have a dedicated day to celebrate the Best British short films at Iris has been well and truly vindicated with this amazing lineup. I'm not going to suggest this is the best lineup ever, our audience can decide for themselves during the festival in Cardiff or when the British Shorts appear on Channel 4.

“The Best British Day is going to be very exciting, and we have a few surprises in store including a celebratory lunch for all the filmmakers and an awards event like we’ve never had before, full of energy and a just a hint of nostalgia. I can’t wait for people to experience our new Best British focus.”

Shortlist

Here are the shortlisted films for the Iris Prize Best British Short, sponsored by Film4 and Pinewood Studios:

BLACKOUT. Dir: Chris Urch. UK, 2024. 15 mins.

When a young man living in a high-rise is disturbed by domestic violence in the flat next door, he comes to realise that violence isn’t always on the outside – sometimes it’s with us all along.

Bury Your Gays. Dir: Charlotte Serena Cooper. UK, 2025. 19 mins.

Actor Grace doesn’t understand why every role ends in death – until a mysterious agent reveals the “Bury Your Gays” trope. Now, trapped in genre-hopping chaos, Grace has one mission: survive.

Demons. Dir: Emmanuel Imani. UK, Nigeria, 2024. 21 mins.

A London cop returns to Lagos, risking everything to avenge his lover’s death, battling corruption and confronting his own demons in a heart-wrenching quest for justice.

Hot Young Geek Seeks Blood Sucking Freak. Dir: Heath Virgoe. Scotland, UK, 2024. 12 mins.

Fighting off a vampire is hard. Coming out is harder. A short Scottish comedy-horror film about pizza, the undead, and queer flatmates.

Lisbon. Dir: Matthew Jacobs Morgan. UK, 2025. 13 mins.

A broke queer man, Jason, attends a hook up with an older man on the promise of cash, but finds himself pulled into a twisted request that forces him to confront deep questions of life, death, and the price of human connection in unexpected, darkly humorous ways. Starring John Cameron Mitchell and Matthew Jacobs Morgan.

Man Enough. Dir: Beru Tessema. UK, 2025. 23 mins.

Kaleb reunites with his sister after years apart following his transition, but to connect with each other they first must come to terms with what drove them apart.

Meat Raffle. Dir: Stuart Armstrong. UK, 2025. 15 mins.

Cumbria, 1998. Terrified he’s turned his son queer, closeted dad Rich plots to rig his local pub’s Christmas turkey draw to prove what it means to be a real man.

Purebred. Dir: Caleb J. Roberts. Northern Ireland, UK, 2025. 15 mins.

During a heatwave in Belfast, transgender man Owen returns to the flat of his on-off-again lover Seán after taking a pregnancy test. Assuming pregnancy wasn’t a possibility, the nature of their casual relationship is called into question.

Sleazy Tiger. Dir: James Ley. Scotland, UK, 2025. 14 mins.

Hopeless (but horny) romantic Alan is excited for his first date with Blair and doesn’t want to mess things up. When Blair gives Alan a jar of homemade kimchi, Alan realises he’s going to struggle controlling his erotic desires.

Solers United. Dir: Sara Harrak. UK, 2025. 14 mins.

As grass roots womxn’s football team Solers United face eviction, emotions bubble between teammates, Nelly and Bills. Enter new striker Sals with looks as impressive as her footwork, Bills can’t help but envy her instant connection to Nelly. As the halftime whistle blows, tensions reach a boiling point and Nelly and Bills must confront their emotions to mend their fractured bond.

Soviet Fantasia. Dir: Penn Bálint. UK, Hungary, 2024. 8 mins.

Hajnal needs to get out of here. In this surrealist fantasy, they prepare to leave their home country for England.

Sweetheart. Dir: Luke Wintour. UK, 2024. 18 mins.

In 1723 London, Thomas Neville is discovered cruising in the public toilets and forced to take refuge in a Molly house. There, he encounters a secret community as they prepare for a night of festivities.

The Second Time Around. Dir: Jack Howard. UK, 2025. 12 mins.

On a rainy night, while closing a café, a young waitress is confronted by a mysterious older woman.

Trailblazers. Dir: Sobia Bushra. Wales, UK, 2024. 18 mins.

Alia and Muz are Pakistani-Welsh queer chosen siblings who overcome rejection and forge a path towards inclusivity. While being part of the local house ballroom scene, they soon meet Aiman, who compels them to form a trio as an Asian artist’s collective in Wales. Trailblazers follow their journey in reclaiming their identities, preserving their cultural heritage, and empowering Asian queer artists who refuse to let their families’ rejection define them.

Two Black Boys in Paradise. Dir: Baz Sells. UK, 2025. 9 mins.

A movingly tender animation, based on Dean Atta’s eponymous poem, sees Edan (19) and Dula (18) on a journey of self-acceptance and love – for each other and themselves.

Winner

The winner of the Iris Prize Best British award will receive an exclusive screening of their film at Pinewood Studios complete with red carpet, and a welcome reception with drinks and canapes sponsored by Pinewood Studios Group.

They will also be invited to be part of the 2026 Iris Prize Best British Jury. All films in the Best British 2025 shortlist will be broadcast and streamed on Channel 4 for one year. A licence fee will be paid to all shortlisted Best British filmmakers. After the end of the Channel 4 window the Best British Short nominated films will be offered a non-exclusive second window on OUTTv‘s global platforms.

Iris Prize 2025: Monday 13 October – Sunday 19 October 2025. Iris Online will be available across the UK from 14 October to 7 November 2025. Full details about Iris can be found on the Iris Prize site.

