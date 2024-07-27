Shortlist announced for Iris Prize Best British award

Organisers of the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival have announced the shortlist of 15 films competing for the 2024 Iris Prize Best British Short.

The shortlist was announced at the annual Summer Party Event held for Iris Prize Members, in Cardiff.

Films shortlisted include the story of an earth-bound angel who is playing Cupid; tales of drag artists and activists; stories of soul-searching and having to decide between the head and the heart; and a short inspired by the true story of the legendary ‘Ladies of Llangollen.’

Each of the shortlisted films will be streamed on Channel 4 for a year after the festival. All the nominated films are eligible for consideration for BAFTA and can automatically be entered by the filmmakers.

Shortlisted films

Diomysus: More Than Monogamy | Dir: Emily Morus-Jones (5 mins) WALES

An experimental film where a group of mice (voiced by members of the UK polyamorous community whose identities are masked using puppetry) discuss their experiences of polyamory. Diomysus asks the question – are we (the audience) more open to taboo ideas if unconscious bias is eliminated?

Divine Intervention | Dir: Ravenna Tran (17 mins)

To get the promotion of their dreams, a mischievous earth-bound angel must get two ex-best friends to finally admit their love to each other.

Everything Looks Simple from a Distance | Dir: Conor Toner (13 mins)

With tensions mounting in 1969 Northern Ireland, Noah tries to convince politicians, money men, priests, and paramilitaries that a trip to the moon may be the best route to peace.

Fairview Park | Dir: Aymeric Nicolet, Ellie Hodgetts (14 mins)

A film based on the murder of Declan Flynn, seen as a major catalyst for Ireland’s LGBTQ Pride movement.

G Flat | Dir: Peter Darney (18 mins) WALES

An 84-year-old stroke survivor sends for a sex worker leading to an unexpected climax.

I Hope He Doesn’t Kill Me. | Dir: Lyndon Henley Hanrahan, Nora Dahle Borchgrevink (14 mins)

Buzz waits outside the apartment building of his anonymous Grindr hookup, imagining all the depraved ways this night could end. Horrified yet horny, Buzz buzzes the buzzer.

Making Up | Dir: Ryan Paige (15 mins)

It’s the late 1980s in East End London and drag queen Ted, who is diagnosed with a hereditary illness, must reconcile with his estranged daughter, Cassandra.

Miss Temperance | Dir: Jeremy McClain (13 mins)

In Glasgow’s alt-queer party scene, a drag artist navigates the night of their return to the stage after being one year sober.

Rage Consumes Me | Dir: Felix Waverley-Hudson (5 mins)

This is a poetic and provocative exploration of being non-binary in today’s society, of anger and despair as your personhood and identity is stripped away.

Rejoyce! | Dir: David Ledger (15 mins)

After the death of her husband, an elderly vicar’s wife unearths a book of erotic fiction that she wrote in her youth.

Sally Leapt out of a Window Last Night | Dir: Tracy Spottiswoode (20 mins) WALES

Ireland 1778. Sally and Eleanor flout convention and scandalise society to escape the fate their families have planned for them. They elope. Inspired by the true story of the legendary ‘Ladies of Llangollen.’

Sister Wives | Dir: Louisa Connolly-Burnham (28 mins)

Two sister wives married to the same man start to develop feelings for each other.

Until Today | Dir: Megan Lyons (15 mins)

After her overbearing mother arranges a loveless marriage, a young aristocrat must consider the price of familial duty when it threatens a forbidden romance with her best friend.

Water’s Edge | Dir: Jason Barker (15 mins)

In near future rural Somerset, Anna is trying to be a happily married woman but the arrival of a troupe of travelling players on the farm tests her beliefs to the limit.

Who’s Kitty Amor? | Dir: Maik Diederen (22 mins)

From her South London upbringing, formative clubbing years at Nottingham University and running nights at the legendary Stealth nightclub and her international DJ success across the globe, Kitty Amor’s remarkable rise through the ranks of the UK scene and unwavering dedication to flying the flag for Africa’s Electronic Music is told like never before in documentary short.

The winner of the Iris Prize Best British award will receive an exclusive screening of their film at Pinewood Studios complete with red carpet, and a welcome reception with drinks and canapes sponsored by Pinewood Studios Group.

They will also be invited to be part of the 2025 Iris Prize Best British Jury. All films in the Best British 2024 shortlist will be broadcast and streamed on Channel 4 for one year.

A licence fee will be paid to all shortlisted Best British filmmakers. After the end of the Channel 4 window the Best British Short nominated films will be offered a non-exclusive second window on OUTTv‘s global platforms.

Berwyn Rowlands, Iris Prize Film Festival Director, said: “Every year we are thrilled to share with our festival audience and juries the very best of LGBTQ+ storytelling from across the UK, as Iris continues to be a celebration of global stories and Cardiff charm.

“We are also pleased that this prize is supported by one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly broadcasters and champion of the Iris Prize, and each of the British films in competition will be available to stream on Channel 4 for 12 months following the festival.

“This is a brilliant and much-valued partnership which has helped Iris to reach a new audience for LGBTQ+ stories.

“Once again, we will be announcing the Best British shortlist at our Iris Prize Members Summer Party. These are the people without whom many aspects of the festival would not be possible.

“We have amid our members, volunteers who help with the smooth running of the day-to-day aspects of film screenings, to a dedicated group of people who open their homes to visiting filmmakers and jury members year after year. You are all part of the Iris family, and we could not present the festival as it is, without you.”

