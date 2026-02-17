Shortlist for Cân i Gymru 2026 announced

The shortlist for Cân i Gymru (Song for Wales) 2026 has been announced.

Elin Fflur and Trystan Ellis-Morris will be back to present the competition which, for the first time in over ten years, will be held at the Anglesey Showground on Saturday 28 February 2026.

Back to chair the panel of judges is musician Osian Huw Williams, lead singer of the band Candelas and former co-winner of the award.

Joining Osian on the judging panel this year are Barry ‘archie’ Jones from the band Celt, singer songwriter, Mali Hâf, presenter and radio DJ, Mirain Iwerydd, and lead singer of the band Gwilym, Ifan Pritchard.

The local band from Anglesey Fleur De Lys will open the programme and there will be a special performance from Cordia, ten years after they won the competition with the song ‘Dim Ond Un.’

The composer of the winning song will win the competition’s trophy and £5,000, with the second prize winner winning £3,000 and the third prize winner claiming £2,000.

The eight songs that have been chosen to compete are: Storm Heno by Rhodri Lloyd Evans; Chwilio Am Ffordd Adra by Geth Tomos, Henry Priestman, John Beck, Adam Dennis and Emlyn Gomer; Dalen Newydd by Rhi Jorj and Gwynedd Maesywaun; Dwisho Deud by Ruby and Endaf; Byd Fy Hun by Dan Williams; Hiraeth by Lowri Clancy Davies; Y Gwanwyn Bach by Rhydian Meilir and Myrddin ap Dafydd; and Y Gân by Geth Tomos, Henry Priestman and Emlyn Gomer.

The viewers will be responsible for choosing the winner by casting their vote.

All the songs will be played on Radio Cymru from February 18 onwards and viewers at home will be able to join in the conversation on social media by using #CiG2026.

‘Storm Heno’

Rhodri Lloyd Evans, Headteacher of Ysgol Pentrefoelas, is the composer of the song. Rhodri lives in Bylchau near Denbigh and loves composing.

The story behind the song is that the things in life catch up with everyone and there is a consequence to that. Rhodri hopes the catchy song will stay in the listeners’ minds.

And he’s promised his pupils that he’ll buy two turtles for Ysgol Pentrefoelas if he won!

Rhodri will perform the song on the night.

‘Chwilio Am Ffordd Adra’

The composers of the song are Geth Tomos, Henry Priestman, John Beck and Adam Dennis. Emlyn Gomer wrote the song’s lyrics.

This is the first time that Geth and Emlyn have worked together after they met in the 2022 Cân i Gymru competition where Emlyn came third with the song ‘Rhyfedd o Fyd’ and Geth second with the song ‘Cana Dy Gân’.

The song discusses life experiences such as failure, but there’s hope and that hope is the song’s message.

Singer Lowri Evans will perform the song.

‘Dalen Newydd’

The artist from Bala and former member of the bands Amledd and Ust, Rhi Jorj, is the composer of the song ‘Dalen Newydd’.

Rhi is a former teacher at Ysgol Y Berwyn, but now composes full time.

The poet Gwynedd Huws Jones (Gwynedd Maesywaun) wrote the song’s lyrics.

The story behind the song is that everyone deserves a new chapter, whatever happens in life. The hope is that there will be a time when peace comes to everyone.

Rhi Jorj will perform the song on the night.

‘Dwisho Deud’

The artist from Deiniolen, Ruby, and DJ and music producer from Caernarfon, Endaf, are the composers of the song ‘Dwisho Deud’.

The two met when Endaf was working at Coleg Menai and Ruby was in a band at the college. This is the duo’s second project together after releasing the song ‘To You, From Me’ last year.

The song ‘Dwisho Deud’ is about the things that someone wants to say to an old friend who isn’t a friend any more.

Ruby will perform the song on the night.

‘Byd Fy Hun’

Dan Williams, former member of the bands Y Promatics and Hudo, is the composer of the song ‘Byd Fy Hun’.

Originally from Groeslon, but now living in Cardiff, Dan loves composing songs and ‘Byd Fy Hun’ is a pop song about a relationship that has ended and how to move on.

This is the first time that Dan has performed on his own without a band, and is really looking forward to stepping on the Cân i Gymru stage.

‘Hiraeth’

Lowri Clancy Davies is the composer of the song ‘Hiraeth’. Lowri moved from Wales to Dungarvan in Ireland at the age of 10 and grew up listening to folk music.

The song is about Lowri’s experience traveling around the world and leaving friends and family behind, and the longing she has for them and her home in Wales.

Lowri’s father, Ryland Teifi, won the Cân i Gymru competition 20 years ago in 2006 with the song ‘Lili’r Nôs’.

Lowri will perform the song on the night with her sister, Cifa.

‘Y Gwanwyn Bach’

Former winner of Cân i Gymru, Rhydian Meilir is the composer of the song ‘Y Gwanwyn Bach’.

Rhydian is a familiar face to the competition and reached the competition’s shortlist in 2012 with ‘Cynnal y Fflam’, in 2019 with ‘Gewn ni Weld Sut Eith Hi’, two songs on the 2020 shortlist – ‘Pan Byddai’n 80 Oed’ and ‘Tir a’r Môr’ – and then won in 2022 with ‘Mae Yna Le’.

The poet Myrddin ap Dafydd wrote the words before Rhydian put the melody together and produced the song.

Jacob Elwy and Lleucu Gwawr will perform the song.

‘Y Gân’

The song’s composers are Geth Tomos and Henry Priestman and Emlyn Gomer wrote the lyrics.

This is the second song by the three that has reached the shortlist this year. Emlyn lost 3 friends very suddenly and that was at the back of his mind when writing the lyrics.

The line ‘Ond er bod bywyd wedi dwyn dy lais’ (‘But even though life has stolen your voice’) moved the song onwards. Geth describes it as an anthem of a song.

Singer Sara Owen will perform the song.

Cân i Gymru 2026 will be on S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 28 February at 20.00 with English subtitles available.

Voting can be done using a computer, tablet, or smart phone, using the voting link: s4c.cymru/canigymru. The only requirements is internet connection and a valid email address.

For those voting via smart phone, a QR code will be displayed on-screen during the live broadcast to direct viewers straight to the voting website. Once on the page, viewers can click on the voting box to select their favourite. Only one vote per email address is allowed.

After confirming their choice and casting their vote by following the steps to enter their name, postcode, and email address, viewers will then need to verify their email to complete the process.