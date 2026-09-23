Singer explores legend of Welsh kingdom lost beneath the sea

Nation.Cymru staff

The legend of a Welsh kingdom said to have been swallowed by the sea is being explored through music in a new television series.

Singer Aleighcia Scott delves into the story of Cantre’r Gwaelod in the latest episode of her S4C series Gwalia Aleighcia, which airs this evening.

The legendary land is said to have once stretched across part of what is now Cardigan Bay before being inundated by the sea.

Scott, who is learning Welsh, explores the story through the song Clychau Cantre’r Gwaelod and discusses the legend with her friend and guide Luke Davies.

After hearing the story, she says: “We need someone to make a film about this.”

Davies replies: “Yes, it would make a great film to be honest. And apparently, if you listen carefully, you can hear the bells of Cantre’r Gwaelod chiming.”

The programme also looks at whether there could be any historical basis for stories of land and settlements lost beneath Cardigan Bay.

He points to archaeological discoveries in the area, including preserved human and animal footprints, a wooden trackway dating back thousands of years and finds from the Mesolithic period.

He says: “Experts say that this is evidence of people living here at one time.”

Scott also investigates the story of Seithennyn, who according to versions of the legend was responsible for allowing the sea to overwhelm Cantre’r Gwaelod after failing to protect its defences.

The episode culminates with Scott performing Clychau Cantre’r Gwaelod alongside Patrick Rimes and Jordan Price Williams of Welsh folk group Vrï.

Gwalia Aleighcia follows Scott as she learns more about Welsh music and the stories behind some of the country’s songs while continuing to learn the Welsh language.

The Cardiff-born singer is best known for her work in reggae and has performed internationally as well as presenting programmes for BBC Radio Wales.

Gwalia Aleighcia airs on S4C at 8.25pm on Wednesday, with previous episodes available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer. English subtitles are available.

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