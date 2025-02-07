Singer hopes to give other young people the confidence to create music in Welsh

Lead singer of Dim Gwastraff, Olivia Williams from the Rhondda is encouraging other young musicians to perform in their mother tongues this Dydd Miwsig Cymru, saying: “Welsh has transformed everything, it’s given me a platform. I would like to give other young people the confidence to publish music in Welsh.”

Olivia is currently reflecting on an unforgettable year after winning the Coleg Cymraeg William Salesbury Further Education Award 2024.

Olivia is following a Performing Arts course at Coleg y Cymoedd, and was awarded by the Coleg Cymraeg for “contributing immensely” to Welsh culture within her further education college using music and social media. Olivia said,

“Winning the award spurred me on to take advantage of every opportunity open to me through the medium of Welsh, and I’m very lucky for the experiences and success I’ve received.”

Inspiration

Dim Gwastraff was formed in January 2024 as an English-language band initially under the name General Waste.

Soon after, Olivia was inspired by her tutors at the college to perform through the medium of Welsh for the 2024 Rhondda Cynon Taf National Eisteddfod.

Since then Olivia and her band have gone from strength to strength and have had a great deal of success including winning Brwydr y Bandiau at the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol.

She said: “Creating a bilingual band was an important step for me as a Welsh speaker, and it was the best thing we did!

“Since we started performing through the medium of Welsh, we have opened up our audience, and the response has been amazing!”

Cool Cymru

Performing at Maes B was an experience that will stay with Olivia for a very long time. She said: “Performing to a huge crowd in my hometown at the National Eisteddfod was an experience I will never forget.

“That experience has led to a lot more opportunities, and a lot of exciting things are in the pipeline.”

With the support of Coleg y Cymoedd, Dim Gwastraff release their new single, Breuddwydion Machlud on Dydd Music Cymru, (7 February 2025), with two more singles in the pipeline.

She said: “I’m looking forward to performing the new single on Dydd Music Cymru on Coleg y Cymoedd campuses. It’s important for me to show other young people that Welsh is cool. The langauge makes you stand out in this part of Wales. I’m very excited about the future.”

Liam Higgins, Bilingual Development Officer at Coleg y Cymoedd said: “Undoubtedly, the college and student life would be poorer without Olivia’s involvement. We are very proud of her success and her positive influence on others to use Welsh.”

