Singer of huge 90s hit shares Wales date

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Grammy-winning singer who found fame in the late 1990s with her multi-platinum debut album is set to perform in Wales as part of a rare four-date UK tour.

Macy Gray announced her ‘The Trouble With The Truth’ tour in July, writing on Facebook that she “can’t wait” to see her fans, and is set to headline Cardiff’s The Gate Arts Centre on 5 November 2026.

The renowned R&B and soul singer will also perform at Sheffield Memorial Hall on 4 November, London’s EartH Theatre on 6 November, and in Leamington Spa on 7 November, before heading to Europe.

Gray, whose distinctive, raspy voice has made her one of the most recognisable figures in contemporary soul, rose to international fame with her 1999 hit I Try.

The song, which peaked at No. 6 on the UK Singles Chart, earned her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and helped propel her debut album On How Life Is to multi-platinum success.

However, it wasn’t until 2001 when she’d top the UK Album Chart with her sophomore album The Id, which stayed at No. 1 for ten weeks. Her singles, including Still and When I See You, also reached the UK Top 40.

Gray has since released ten studio albums, sold more than 25 million records worldwide, and appeared in films including Training Day, Spider-Man and Scary Movie 3. In 2014 she was inducted into the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame.

Though she has not released a full length album since 2018’s Ruby, the singer continues to produce music. Notably, Gray said fans can expect to hear material from her forthcoming album, The Trouble With The Truth, during the tour.

Tickets for Macy Gray’s performance at The Gate in Cardiff on 5 November 2026 are on sale now.

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