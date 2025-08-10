Singer shares ’empowering’ experience singing in Welsh for the first time

Singing on S4C’s talent show, Y Llais 2025 (The Voice), has inspired Anna Arrieta, a singer-songwriter from Porthcawl, to learn Welsh.

Anna had studied some Welsh in school but felt she couldn’t engage with the language or feel confident enough to use it.

Following her successful appearance on the popular programme where she reached the finals, Anna is now learning Welsh through a scheme offered by the National Centre for Learning Welsh.

Anna, who works for the film production company It’s My Shout, is following a confidence building course and receives weekly one-to-one sessions led by an experienced tutor.

As well as the course, Anna uses learning apps, enjoys Welsh-language programmes and music, and practises with her colleagues to develop her Welsh skills and build confidence to use the language.

“Empowering”

Anna explains: “Singing in Welsh for the first time felt empowering, and for me, that was a turning point – I never would’ve thought I’d hear myself singing in Welsh.

“Everyone was very welcoming and inclusive on the programme, it was just a really cool experience.

“It was inspiring to see that one of the coaches, DJ and singer Aleighcia Scott is also a Welsh learner – her experience definitely encouraged me to go for it.

“Now that I’ve started, the barrier of thinking ‘I’m not able to speak the language’ has just gone from my head. It’s been life changing being able to see the language in a different way.

“At work, we make a lot of short films, documentaries and dramas in Welsh. I’m able to use the language on set, and to liaise with colleagues and creatives in the Welsh language.”

Opening doors

Since Y Llais, Anna has done several Welsh language gigs and has recently recorded a Welsh-language song in a studio.

Anna has been writing some songs in Welsh, and is going to be focusing on songwriting, recording, and releasing new music in the future.

The National Centre for Learning Welsh leads the Learn Welsh sector, and in 2023-2024, 18,330 people completed its courses, the highest ever number. Find out more here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

