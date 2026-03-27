Singer shares Welsh language cover of popular LGBTQ+ song

Ella Groves

A Welsh singer creating ‘dreamy bedroom pop music’ has shared a Welsh-language cover of a popular LGBTQ+ song on her social media.

Rosie Reed, who shares her music under the stage name Local Rainbow, shared a cover of Chappell Roan’s ‘Good Luck Babe’ on her social media this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Local Rainbow 🌈 (@localrainbow)

Fans were quick to express their support for the cover, with one commenter describing it as “wonderful”.

However, this is not the first time the young singer has shared her translated version of a Chappell Roan hit song.

Rosie took part in the first series of S4C’s Y Llais last year (2025) performing the translated version of ‘Good Luck Babe’.

Whilst she did not make it through the first round of Y Llais, Rosie has continued to pursue a career in music, sharing both covers and original works on her social media.

In an Instagram posting marking the year anniversary of her performance on Y Llais she said: “It’s been an entire year since I had the opportunity to perform “ good luck babe “ on the welsh voice @yllaiss4c !

“Looking back I’ve achieved so much after this performance and it lead to me doing more Welsh music even though I didn’t get through!

“Since then I’ve been lucky enough to have multiple Welsh songs that have done really well and collaborated with @popeth.cymru!

“And have my face on front of a Golwg magazine and countless BBC Radio Wales plays I’m so grateful for the show and looking forward to watch the next season”

Rosie, under her stage name of Local Rainbow, has also covered many other Chappell Roan hits on her social media including ‘The Giver’ and ‘Subway’ as well as songs from other popular artists such as Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Manchild’.

She also performs in local venues across south Wales, including a set at Cardiff’s HMV on 21 March as part of their ‘Live & Local’ events.

You can find more of Local Rainbow’s music on her Instagram, TikTok, or Spotify.