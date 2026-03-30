Singer-songwriter Mali Hâf releases new political single at pivotal time for Wales

Mali Hâf weaves politics into art in her newest single ‘Cymru Knockin’ at a pivotal time for Wales.

On stage, Mali is a spellbinding force, and in the studio she conjures up a type of witchcraft that lends itself to ethereal and haunting melodies.

Her vocals range from delicate, goosebump-inducing whispers to bold, commanding belts.

Her Celtic roots and passion for Welsh language gives Mali the edge and authenticity that’s missing in today’s popular culture.

Mali’s voice and captivating power has been compared to a Celtic warrior and her voice transcends language, pulling listeners into the emotion and intensity of her music.She has always admired the quote from Nina Simone: “It’s an artist’s duty to reflect the times.” With the Welsh elections approaching in May and big conversations happening across Wales, Mali felt inspired to respond creatively.

While she doesn’t see the song as a traditional political statement, Mali believes politics can be explored through art – through playfulness, curiosity, and by challenging ideas while creating a safe space for reflection. It’s the same kind of space she hopes her music creates for listeners.

Alongside her music career, Mali has sometimes proudly worked as a community worker in the heart of Cardiff. Through that work she has seen first-hand how political decisions can affect people’s everyday lives, and those experiences have quietly shaped the perspective behind the song.

‘Cymru Knockin’ is open to interpretation, but at its heart it asks Cymru / listeners to think about others – our neighbours, our families, and even strangers in the street. What can we do to contribute to a stronger community, not just for ourselves? After all, there is a little bit of ourselves in everyone.

Recently Mali has also been inspired by the Irish group Kneecap – their sound, their message, and the confidence they have in expressing their identity. As a Welsh-language artist, their boldness has been a big motivation.

The song was written with producer Don, and the pair were excited throughout the writing process. It marks the beginning of a creative partnership, with more collaborations between them on the way.